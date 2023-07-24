An Organization Fighting Eating Disorders Asked AI To Create “Perfect” Male And Female Images And The Results Confirm Unrealistic Body Types
There’s no such thing as a perfect face or body, only the perfect face or body for you…that is, unless you’re AI, because then you’re pretty sure you know it all (even when you don’t).
This time, AI is being called on its crap by an eating disorder awareness group, as they say the bots are promoting unrealistic beauty standards.
The Bulimia Project asked Dall-E 2, Stable Diffusion, and Midjourney to create the “perfect’ female body according to social media in 2023, and input the same prompt for the “perfect” male body.”
They wrote a post detailing their findings.
“Smaller women appeared in nearly all the images created by Dall-E 2, Stable Diffusion, and Midjourney, but the latter came up with the most unrealistic representations of the female body. The same can be said for the male physiques it generated, all of which look like photoshopped versions of bodybuilders.”
They found that around 40% of the images were completely unrealistic, that 53% of the images used an olive skin tone, and 37% of the photos chose blonde hair.
When they asked the same programs to generate the “perfect” images in more general terms the only noticeable difference was that the first prompt returned more “s*xually charged” images.
“Considering that social media uses algorithms based on which content gets the most lingering eyes, it’s easy to guess why AI’s renderings would come out more s*xualized. But we can only assume that the reason AI came up with so many oddly shaped versions of the physiques it found on social media is that these platforms promote unrealistic body types, to begin with.”
There have been plenty of programs that have pointed out r*cist and s*xist biases in AI generators, so this is just one more negative on the pile.
“In the age of Instagram and Snapchat filters, no one can reasonably achieve the physical standards set by social media. So, why try to meet unrealistic ideals? It’s both mentally and physically healthier to keep body image expectations squarely in the realm of reality.”
Basically, the story is the same even if the source is different – don’t compare yourself to people you see in magazines, online, on social media, or basically anywhere except your own mirror.
And good luck.
