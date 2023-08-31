‘Come oh cutie, say something to me.’ This Person Had The Perfect Response To An Aggressive Man Who Refused To Take a Hint
by Trisha Leigh
There’s nothing new about a story where a man approaches a woman with inappropriate comments – ones that only get more awkward and aggressive when she refuses to respond.
OP, though, managed to really give at least one man more than he bargained for, though.
OP is a transwoman who transitioned 3 years ago, so presents pretty feminine – to the point where doing the deep voice isn’t exactly comfortable any more.
This just happened and I’m still laughing my butt off. I’m a 25 year old MTF trans women that’s been on HRT (hormone replacement therapy) for 3 years now. Because of this, my body looks naturally feminine. Like it takes people awhile to catch on.
My voice is softer and it hurts to deepen it. This is important information I promise.
That said, when a man approached them while working and refused to walk away after being ignored, they thought they had the perfect response.
I work as a vendor for one of the major beverage companies. Basically I go to stores and stock shelves of my companies products. I’m listening to music, a playlist of video game themes remixed, with one ear bud in, like allowed, when a mid 30’s year old man walks over.
“Wow, girl you are super thick. Wouldn’t mind taking you home with me,” he said with a bit too much confidence. I just continue working, ignoring him. He continues,” Oh come on don’t be like that, I’m quite large under these pants if you know what I mean; something a sweet ass like yours needs.”
I continue to ignore, getting embarrassed and very uncomfortable. That’s when the music turns to the theme from Halo and he says what I needed.
“Come oh cutie, say something to me.”
Inspired by the music, I instantly had a thought.
It definitely worked, hilariously so, and both OP and the women who witnessed it have zero regrets.
It hurts, a lot, to do a masculine voice however in that moment I took a deep breath and turned to him. I looked at him with a very enthusiastic smile and he looks like a kid in a candy store, bouncing a bit like,” oh boy I actually got one.”
Going back to my roots, I took a deep breath and in the most deep, masculine voice I could muster I said to him,” You’re cute as well, sure I wouldn’t mind having my way with you.”
Afterwards I start coughing, my throat hurting yet it worked. The dude jumped back a good foot and yelled out,” oh hell no!!! Fuck this, uh uhhhh. Nope, hell no.”
He ran out of the store so fast, constantly looking over his shoulder as if I was following him.
The stores workers were laughing their asses off, mostly all the female workers. One came up to me and asked,” how did you do that voice? I could never get mine to sound…… oh you’re trans. That makes sense.”
That made my day and is why I’m still laughing in my car writing this.
Does Reddit love it, too? Let’s find out!
The top comment says you gotta use what you’ve got at your disposal to make the most out of life.
So many people had witty comebacks of their own.
The scene was set very well.
This person says it’s a trick that really does work.
What an absolute gem.
This story is funny no matter how you slice it.
As long as you have a sense of humor, I mean.