‘At this point, you begging.’ Woman Said the IRS Wants “A Little Change” She Owes From Three Years Ago
One woman says the IRS is after her for a “little change,” but she knows better than to not pay it.
In a viral video that has amassed over 18,000 views, TikTok user Zarina (@capricornyamz_) explained how the tax collection agency reached out and demanded she fork over cash for messing up her taxes.
“I get a letter in the mail from the IRS talking about ‘yeah, your taxes from 2020, you messed up, you owe us a little change,’” she explained in the 21-second clip.
Zarina was surprised that the agency would get in touch for a small amount of cash. However, she didn’t reveal how much she owes.
“At this point, you begging, and it’s not cute,” she said. “Let it go.”
Despite her snarky remark, there is one thing that’s certain: She has no intention of not settling her owed debt with the IRS.
“Imma pay it though cus thats one 3 letter group I ain’t bout to play with LMFAO,” the TikToker captioned the clip.
What’s wild is that it cost the IRS a lot more than these tiny sums to process and send out this info.
Seriously IRS… go after the BIG tax grifters!