‘Is browsing in a store illegal or something?’ Employee Tells Woman She Isn’t Allowed To Browse At An Ace Hardware Store
by Matthew Gilligan
An Ace Hardware customer on TikTok claims she was asked to leave the store after being told she couldn’t “browse.”
In a video with over 192,000 views, TikTok user Mija Jimenez (@officiallymija) shows a Phoenix, Arizona-based Ace Hardware employee informing her that she “can’t browse” in the store. When she asks why she cannot browse, the employee responds, “I’m just letting you know.”
From here, the situation escalates.
The employee repeatedly asks if she needs help with anything, to which Mija says she does not.
Once the employee hears this, he asks her to leave the store, calling security as the video cuts out.
“I feel like I stood my ground on the situation but they were really denying me access to browse,” Jimenez wrote in the caption. “Is browsing in a store illegal or something???”
It’s unclear what provoked this situation, though Jimenez thinks race had something to do with it.
Back on TikTok, Jimenez said in a comment that she planned to file a complaint with the corporate office.
Let’s check out the video.
@officiallymija I feel like I stood my ground on the situation but they were really denying me access to browse. Is browsing in a store illegal or something??? #RacistsinArizona #racisteverywhereneedtogo #theyrenogoodhere #Iwasaprospectivecustomer #theydidnthavetotreatmelikethat #imputtingthemonblast #acehardwareinphoenix #pleaselikeandshare ♬ original sound – Mija
I just don’t understand how this is even a policy.
The world is a strange place, friends.
