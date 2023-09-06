September 6, 2023 at 4:18 am

‘Is browsing in a store illegal or something?’ Employee Tells Woman She Isn’t Allowed To Browse At An Ace Hardware Store

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokAceEmployee Is browsing in a store illegal or something? Employee Tells Woman She Isnt Allowed To Browse At An Ace Hardware Store

An Ace Hardware customer on TikTok claims she was asked to leave the store after being told she couldn’t “browse.”

In a video with over 192,000 views, TikTok user Mija Jimenez (@officiallymija) shows a Phoenix, Arizona-based Ace Hardware employee informing her that she “can’t browse” in the store. When she asks why she cannot browse, the employee responds, “I’m just letting you know.”

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 2.41.49 PM Is browsing in a store illegal or something? Employee Tells Woman She Isnt Allowed To Browse At An Ace Hardware Store

Photo Credit: TikTok

From here, the situation escalates.

The employee repeatedly asks if she needs help with anything, to which Mija says she does not.

Once the employee hears this, he asks her to leave the store, calling security as the video cuts out.

“I feel like I stood my ground on the situation but they were really denying me access to browse,” Jimenez wrote in the caption. “Is browsing in a store illegal or something???”

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 2.42.03 PM Is browsing in a store illegal or something? Employee Tells Woman She Isnt Allowed To Browse At An Ace Hardware Store

Photo Credit: TikTok

It’s unclear what provoked this situation, though Jimenez thinks race had something to do with it.

Back on TikTok, Jimenez said in a comment that she planned to file a complaint with the corporate office.

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 2.42.16 PM Is browsing in a store illegal or something? Employee Tells Woman She Isnt Allowed To Browse At An Ace Hardware Store

Photo Credit: TikTok

Let’s check out the video.

@officiallymija I feel like I stood my ground on the situation but they were really denying me access to browse. Is browsing in a store illegal or something??? #RacistsinArizona #racisteverywhereneedtogo #theyrenogoodhere #Iwasaprospectivecustomer #theydidnthavetotreatmelikethat #imputtingthemonblast #acehardwareinphoenix #pleaselikeandshare ♬ original sound – Mija

Here’s how folks reacted.

This person made a good point.

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 2.42.30 PM Is browsing in a store illegal or something? Employee Tells Woman She Isnt Allowed To Browse At An Ace Hardware Store

Photo Credit: TikTok

One viewer said this guy will probably be looking for a new job soon.

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 2.42.40 PM Is browsing in a store illegal or something? Employee Tells Woman She Isnt Allowed To Browse At An Ace Hardware Store

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one individual said she needs to call the folks at corporate.

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 2.42.53 PM Is browsing in a store illegal or something? Employee Tells Woman She Isnt Allowed To Browse At An Ace Hardware Store

Photo Credit: TikTok

I just don’t understand how this is even a policy.

The world is a strange place, friends.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter