Neighbor’s Noisy Affair Is Keeping Her Up At Night, So She Gets Revenge By Contacting The Guy’s Wife

Neighbors can be your best friends, or your worst enemies, depending on how you treat them.

Especially in an apartment, where thin walls can lead to a complete lack of privacy for the whole building.

And when noise travels so freely, there are certain… *activities*… that you might want to keep a little quieter than usual, especially if those activities involve a married man!

This user’s neighbor learned that the hard way, when her late night affair with a married man kept OP up to all hours of the night.

Check out her petty revenge for yourself!

I exposed an affair because it was affecting my sleep. So I’ll start with understanding what I did wasn’t exactly “right” but I regret nothing. My upstairs neighbor has been having an affair with a married man for about 4 months now. I wouldn’t care, but because it’s an affair he comes over at odd hours of the night and they have sex very loudly (I can hear a lot) and it wakes me up/prevents me from sleeping. How do I know it’s an affair? He’s never spent the night and his car has baby car seats in there.

But this wasn’t the first problem OP had had with their neighbor.

Some back story, I’ve had issues with my upstairs neighbor prior to this. She would throw parties on monday nights, she gets home at 2am from work pacing her condo and having loud phone conversations. She’s 40 years old throwing parties with 20 year olds and having affairs and living like a teenager.

And when talking to her about her late night activities didn’t work, OP had to take some more drastic measures.

I tried to talk to her like a normal person about my concerns but she doesn’t care and I’ve had to get the association involved to stop the parties. I hate her. So I decided to learn some more about this mystery man. I looked up the license plate, found an address, searched the address and found a name. Took the name and did some social media stalking and found the man and his wife’s profiles. I made a throw away account, messaged the wife about the affair. I haven’t seen him now for a few weeks and I’m sleeping really nicely 🙂

And to think she would have gotten away with it too, if it weren’t for that meddling OP downstairs!

Reddit was a huge fan of their revenge, with many being reminded of their own noisy neighbors!

While some Redditors thought about how OP could have taken their revenge further!

And this user said they would have gotten away with their misdeeds if they were just quiet!

Some commended her bravery, and said they would be too scared to interfere!

And finally, this user said recalled a time that interrupting her sleep led to her preventing a violent crime! Wow!

I guess the moral of the story is if you’re up to some shady business, you should at least be quiet about it.

And don’t anger your downstairs neighbors, they see everything!

