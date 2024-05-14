May 14, 2024 at 11:51 am

His Girlfriend Won’t Tell Him The Pen Name, So He Took It Upon Himself To Try To Find Out On Her Laptop

Some things are meant to be kept a secret…even from the people closest to you…

But the guy who wrote this story on Reddit just can’t seem to let it go.

Is he acting like an *******?

Read on and see what you think…

AITA for demanding my girlfriend tells me her author’s pen name?

“I’ve (m32) been dating Siobhan (f32) for 6 months now.

She’s always been very vague about what she does for a living (things like writing and working from home writing) but recently, one of her friends mentioned something and I finally dragged it out of her.

Oh, boy…

She’s an author, she write and self published romance and “adult” stories and novels and while not rich, she’s able to make a living out of it.

I Googled her name and couldn’t find anything so I confronted her about this.

She said she’s writing under a pen name so I demanded she gives it to me so I know what she does.

She refuses saying she doesn’t want it to be leaked even by accident and no one knows.

I accused her of not trusting me and she still refused which was really annoying.

He kept trying…

I tried a nicer approach and told her that I want to know her fantasies so I can try it out with her and she told me that what she writes aren’t her fantasies but her readers and she’s still not going to tell me.

At night I tried to check her laptop for her pen name but she changed her password before bed.

I was annoyed and told her she clearly doesn’t trust me and it’s not fair because I have a right to know what she writes especially since it’s a sensitive topic and I don’t know her if I don’t know her pen name.

Oops…

She was furious I tried to look on her laptop and told me to go home. Before leaving I told her when she calls to apologize, I expect to get her pen name with the apology.

She called me an ******* on my way out.

I thought she’d call by now but she hasn’t.

My sister told me I was the ******* and I should apologize but I just don’t see it and need. Second opinion.

AITA?”

Here’s what people had to say on Reddit.

This reader didn’t hold back.

This person had a lot to say.

And another individual summed it up perfectly.

I think this guy might need to mind his own business…

