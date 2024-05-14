His Girlfriend Won’t Tell Him The Pen Name, So He Took It Upon Himself To Try To Find Out On Her Laptop
by Matthew Gilligan
Some things are meant to be kept a secret…even from the people closest to you…
But the guy who wrote this story on Reddit just can’t seem to let it go.
Is he acting like an *******?
Read on and see what you think…
AITA for demanding my girlfriend tells me her author’s pen name?
“I’ve (m32) been dating Siobhan (f32) for 6 months now.
She’s always been very vague about what she does for a living (things like writing and working from home writing) but recently, one of her friends mentioned something and I finally dragged it out of her.
Oh, boy…
She’s an author, she write and self published romance and “adult” stories and novels and while not rich, she’s able to make a living out of it.
I Googled her name and couldn’t find anything so I confronted her about this.
She said she’s writing under a pen name so I demanded she gives it to me so I know what she does.
She refuses saying she doesn’t want it to be leaked even by accident and no one knows.
I accused her of not trusting me and she still refused which was really annoying.
He kept trying…
I tried a nicer approach and told her that I want to know her fantasies so I can try it out with her and she told me that what she writes aren’t her fantasies but her readers and she’s still not going to tell me.
At night I tried to check her laptop for her pen name but she changed her password before bed.
I was annoyed and told her she clearly doesn’t trust me and it’s not fair because I have a right to know what she writes especially since it’s a sensitive topic and I don’t know her if I don’t know her pen name.
Oops…
She was furious I tried to look on her laptop and told me to go home. Before leaving I told her when she calls to apologize, I expect to get her pen name with the apology.
She called me an ******* on my way out.
I thought she’d call by now but she hasn’t.
My sister told me I was the ******* and I should apologize but I just don’t see it and need. Second opinion.
AITA?”
Here’s what people had to say on Reddit.
This reader didn’t hold back.
This person had a lot to say.
And another individual summed it up perfectly.
I think this guy might need to mind his own business…
