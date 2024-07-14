Casual Hookup Told Him She Didn’t Want A Committed Relationship, But When He Dated Another Woman She Got Mad Jealous

Communication is the key.

This girl communicated what she wanted but clearly, what she communicated was not what she wanted!

Let’s find out how things got complicated between these two people.

AITA for sleeping with another girl after she told me that she didn’t want to become official? I’ve been casually seeing this girl ‘Amy’ for a few months now. We’ve been sleeping together and we might occasionally go out together but for the most part, it’s just late night hook-ups. Even though our relationship is mostly just physical, I do enjoy her company outside of that and she’s definitely got more to offer.

Things were fine until..

A few days ago, we were laying in bed and I told her that I wanted to take things more seriously between us. She said “I’m flattered, I really like you, the nookie is great, you’re a great guy, I want us to keep seeing each other… etc but I’m not in a position to be your girlfriend or take a relationship seriously.” She basically gave the “it’s not you, it’s me” speech but in many more words. It stung hearing that because I did want something more with her but, it is what it is.

He wanted to get over it..

I’ll take the L and move on. One of my bosses’ clients is this rich bastard who throws these big parties at his house 3-4 times a year. The previous two parties that he threw, my boss invited me and I took Amy as my plus one but I obviously didn’t want to go with her this time.

He found a new interest.

I hit up some people to see if anyone was interested and this girl ‘Lisa’ was down. Lisa and Amy turned out to be friends – not close friends but they are connected on social media (I don’t have social media and I had no idea they knew each other). We ended up going together and hooked up by the end of the night.

Amy didn’t like the idea..

The next day, Amy starts blowing up my phone and starts going off on me for partying with another girl. At this point, I didn’t even know how she knew but then she said that she saw Lisa’s insta stories or whatever it was. She was absolutely furious but I told her that she had no right to be. She’s not my girlfriend; she doesn’t have any say it what I do or who I do it with.

He made it clear to her!

Amy asked me if I slept with Lisa and I said that it was none of her business. She was absolutely raging but I told her that I can do whatever I want with whoever I want because I’m single.

She got what she wanted!

Let’s check out what the Reddit community thinks about this story.

This person knows the girl isn’t sincere.

This person has a label for the guy.

This commentator thinks the girls was simply using him.

This commentator knows she was simply competitive.

This person knows there’s nothing wrong with what the guy did.

No commitment? No perks!

This guy made it clear to the girl and commentators are all for it.

