His Coworker Was Being A Jerk And Complaining A Lot, So He Played A Horrible Prank That Ruined His Relationship

Sometimes, the reason we plot a nasty little prank is because we just want the other person to learn his lesson.

You know, when they’re being a jerk and stuff.

But what happens when the revenge goes a little too far that it ruins their future?

This story may leave you a bit conflicted. Did they do the best or worst revenge to his coworker?

You be the judge!

Worst thing I’ve done to anyone. This story starts out back almost ten or twelve years ago. I had a pretty good job as a land surveyor. Made a good living. Life was good. The rodman I had at the time had to quit due to health reasons, so I got a brand new helper.

OP’s new colleague complains a lot.

All was going ok, until he decided to be a complete jerk. The job involved covering some pretty rough terrain, lots of swamps, chopping line in the Florida summers, and a crapload of snakes out. Great job for me, but for this guy, it was a reason to gripe, and tell me just how much money he should be getting paid. You know the kind.

OP had to do their work on his own.

Well, after a particular snafu of a job, we have to set a few property corners, and get back to the shop. But, no… This guy is too good to stay half an hour later to actually finish a job, and proceeds to call his fiancee to come pick him up. By the time she got there to pick him up, I’d went and set the rods by myself. It really angered me.

So, he planned a little prank for him.

Well, the guy, being the pompous jerk he was, had given me his ‘business card’ for a window tinting thing he did out of his garage a few weeks earlier. He had also been complaining that his neighbors were gay. Wheels began to turn in my head, and I had a nice little ‘Screw You’ plan in no time.

What a genius plan!

After work, I went over to Lillian, Alabama, where the porn shops are, and found a very risque magazine, and asked the cashier for a subscription form for it. On the way home, I stopped in a Circle K, and got a money order for one year’s worth of the mag. With his address from the card, and a nighttime drive-by, I got his neighbor’s address. I filled it out in his name to his neighbor’s address and mailed it in.

It worked like a charm.

About a month later, he come in to work looking like someone had just kicked his puppy. Boss asked him what was wrong, and even I was not expecting the reply, “My fiancee called it off.” My plan worked a bit too well.

Here’s what happened…

The neighbors got the mags in his name, and went over to give them to him, but SHE was the one they gave ’em to. She opened the black plastic, and the crap hit the fan. I was biting the inside of my lips ’til they bled to keep from laughing, because this big corn-fed country boy would have killed me if he knew I was the reason the love of his life walked out and left him.

Man… can you imagine doing this to somebody’s life? Yikes!

