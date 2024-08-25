Jealous Neighbor Reports This Guy’s Boat For Being Parked On The Street, So When He Starts Getting Tickets He Worked The System To Make Sure The Neighbor Got Annoyed As Possible

Some people would have the most bizarre experiences with their neighbors, and this story is one of those!

Passive-Aggressive Jealous Neighbor In our early 20’s with two young ones, we had a house built. It was our first home. We were the youngest on the street. It was a brand-new neighborhood of semi-custom houses and we quickly made friends with everybody. It was during the housing boom in California, around the mid 2000’s, and I was a builder/ land developer, the youngest in the company, so as you can imagine, before the financial crash, I was making a ton of money.

This is where it begins.

Gary and his wife lived across the street. We were friends and I would often help him with projects, etc. at his house. They were 15 years older and had no children. While having a beer, or just shooting the stuff, he started making comments. He would say things like “must be nice to buy a new house and new vehicles at your age.” “we had to wait and save and rent before we could buy new”. “we had to really work for what we have”.

This guy was simply living his best life…

As if I wasn’t working hard? His comments and attitude got worse when I bought a new wakeboard boat and parked it in my driveway (I had the concrete poured to make the space, keeping it off the street). He became crabby and we drifted apart. Fast forward a few years, I’m still doing well for myself. I bought another truck (the kind Gary told me was his dream) and 5th wheel toy-hauler trailer, it was huge… 42 feet.

He got more stuff for his family to enjoy!

Santa brought Four-wheelers for me and the kids, also a side-by-side for my wife. Toys went in the garage and I got a storage facility for the trailer. I’d bring the trailer home Thursday nights, so my wife could load food and clothes Friday. We went to the beach most weekends returning on Sunday nights, parking in front of my house. Monday she’d empty the fridge and clean the inside. After work, I’d clean the toys and put them in the garage, then wash the salty sand off and return the trailer to storage, if I had time.

He was a little caught up as well…

It was a lot of work, and sometimes I couldn’t get done until Tuesday. Nobody complained or ever said a word, but I started getting tickets on Monday saying I had 72 hours to move the trailer. This was a pain, those tickets are stuck to the trailer and damn near impossible to get off. Frustrated, knowing I’ve never even left it there more than 2 days, I asked around the neighborhood and everyone said it was no bother. Someone was being passive-aggressive and secretly causing me trouble. Who was it? I called a cop friend of mine who looked the tickets up on his computer and he told me it was ‘Gary’ making the calls.

He wanted to teach Garry a lesson.

Now I’m angry, it’s time to get petty! I sat down at my computer one night with a case of beer. Spent hours and hours online (wife said it was 14!) signing Gary up for every free publication I could find. I flooded his mailbox with so many newsletters and junk, everything from Boy scouts to farming to retirement to alternative lifestyle. I even spent money buying subscriptions for male nudie magazines. I took out M4M love wanted ads on Gary’s behalf, leaving his cellphone and home phone for anyone to call. If you thought that was it, just wait, I’m real, real petty, maybe even mean… The next day I found an online revenge website and ordered a steady delivery of embarrassing and unwrapped sex toys, etc delivered to his place of work.

But wait, there’s MORE!

Something every day, for two weeks. Now that’s done, it’s time for more fun. I went to a bunch of public parks and in the men’s restrooms, wrote “for a discreet good time call Gary” with his mobile, home and work numbers. Not quite satisfied with what I had done, I decided to get even more petty and publicly shame him, while giving him something to look at every single day. The one thing that annoyed him and started it all. I parked my 5th wheel in front of the house for 72 hours, then moved it to storage, parking my boat in its place. When it was time to move the boat, I picked up my horse trailer from the stables and parked that in its place. I rotated all three of these eyesores every 72 hours.

He went way too far with his pranks on Garry!

I must have done this for a couple months. It was really inconvenient for me, but oh so worth it. Now for the best part. On the side facing Gary, I posted a sign. It was a big black poster board with neon letters that read “Hey Gary, You are such a” then added a large picture of a donkey’s back!

Everyone in the neighborhood started supporting this guy!

I stuck it on the 5th wheel, the boat and horse trailer each and every time. Neighbor’s up and down the street came to tell me how great they though this was and shared their own stories of how Gary annoyed them. No harm done, nothing hurtful or dangerous… Just some good ol’ petty revenge to make me feel better. 🤣

If the neighbors learned anything from this guy, it is to never bother him

