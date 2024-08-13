Someone Dumped A Box Of Trash In His Front Yard, So He Reviewed Camera Footage To Find Out Who It Was And He Returned The Favor

People who throw their trash into other folks’ yards have a special place reserved for them…IN HELL.

Okay, that might be a little bit extreme, but I think we can all agree that people who do that are rude, crude, and ignorant.

And this guy fits the bill!

Check out what happened in this story from Reddit.

Trash returned to owner. “A couple of years ago a car stopped outside our house and dumped a box of trash on our lawn. My husband was furious.

Who does this?!?!

It contained stuff you aren’t legally allowed to put out for the rubbish collection and usually have to pay to get rid of. We have a camera but it didn’t catch a very good picture. Luckily the house across from us had a camera and gave the footage to my husband. It showed the guy getting out of his car, retrieving the box from his back seat, dumping it and taking off. We couldn’t make out the plate number but my husband knows cars and noticed a very small but an unusual detail on the car. He checked out every car he saw in that make and model for weeks, still absolutely fuming.

Look at that!

He refused to get rid of the rubbish declaring he was gonna find the guy and give it back to him. One day as we were driving home on our way back from an event he stopped the car dead and screamed “that’s the c$&@!”.

Here you go!

He had spotted the car in a driveway in the next suburb over to us. He staked out the house for a few days to make sure the guy lived there and wasn’t just visiting and the next evening he took the box of trash and left it on the bonnet of the guys car. He says he giggled all the way home. 2 days later our camera caught the guy stopped in front of our house, he noticed the cameras and sped away. Yeah, he knew what he did.”

Let’s see how Reddit users reacted.

Right back at ya!

