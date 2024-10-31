Parents At A Nearby School Kept Parking In Their Driveway, So He Answered The Door In A Towel To Make A Point

Where my kids go to school, there are clear signs warning parents not to block driveways in the neighborhood.

In today’s story, nobody seems to be warning the parents not to block driveways and not to park in driveways, and they can’t figure it out for themselves.

So a neighbor decides to get revenge with his car and a towel.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Park in our driveway and you’ll get a show In college me and about six guys lived in an old house in a neighborhood. The one challenge we had was a montessori school next door. Parents dropping off or picking up their kids would park in our clearly marked driveway.

He parked behind the illegally parked parents.

We tried to work with the biddy who ran the place, but she treated us badly and ignored our pleas for help with the parents. So, one day I came home to find three separate cars in our driveway. I parked behind them and went inside to shower.

The biddy stormed in yelling.

When I get done, Mrs. Biddy was banging furiously on the door. I went to the door in my towel, and she burst in, furious that I would block cars. So there she was in our living room yelling at me, and I was naked except the towel.

He kept drying off as if she weren’t there.

So as she kept talking, I just took the towel off and dried my hair. She looked at my junk and turned red as a beet and stormed out of the house. Listen lady, no one invited you in.

The roommates wore towels a lot after that.

You can’t control your people, and so you get to hang out with a nude college kid. My roommates loved the story and began hanging out all of the time in a towel, even if they had shorts on underneath, just to remind the old biddy.

She really should’ve made it clear to the parents not to block the driveway, and she had some nerve to barge into someone else’s home.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

I wonder if the revenge was effective.

He didn’t say if the parents still parked there or not.

