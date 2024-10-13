Parents Stage Job Intervention After College Grad Takes A Break, But She Storms Out And Stays With Her Boyfriend Instead Of Listening

After graduating college and moving back home, one young woman found herself caught between the pressures of job hunting and her parents’ demands for immediate employment.

When they tried to stage an impromptu intervention, she packed up and stormed out, seeking refuge with her long-distance boyfriend.

Was her dramatic exit justified, or did she overreact to their well-intentioned push?

Check out the details and decide for yourself.

AITA for storming out after my parents tried to have an intervention? I (24 F) stormed out of the house and stayed with my boyfriend for a week after my parents tried to have an intervention. For some context I just recently graduated from college on August 16th and moved back home. I am currently on the job hunt. I have gotten a good amount of interviews but unfortunately the companies have not wanted to move forward. This has been affecting my mental health a lot. But I don’t allow this to hinder my job search. I have been taking my time since out of college to job search and travel a bit.

You’re taking a well-deserved pause after graduating, not spiraling into a Netflix binge!

My dad thinks that I need a job immediately and that I need to stop traveling. My mom has been more lenient but now has been up my butt about getting a job. They both want me to stay home and work part time till I find something. Which is completely fine and I actually have an interview tomorrow for a part time job for the mean time. The reason my parents got so upset was because I left to go see my long distance boyfriend. He lives exactly 2 hrs away which is not too bad. During the time I’m visiting him I spend the majority of my day applying for jobs or doing research for jobs that want to interview me.

Sounds like they’re trying to launch you into adulthood with the emergency brake still on.

I don’t see why this is such a problem because I would be doing the same thing if I stayed at home. My boyfriend is the only one who understands and calms me down when my parents upset me. Both my parents were yelling at me before I left saying that I need a job immediately. They threatened to even take my car away. It’s not that I don’t want a job which I do very very much. But I just graduated college and I worked all throughout college which was exhausting. My younger sister (22F) who is also in college has never had to work and when she took a gap year she didn’t work during that time either.

Ah, the classic “one sibling’s a free spirit, the other is the family’s personal project” dynamic.

Storming out during the intervention might have escalated the situation. I know important to address my parents concerns calmly and try to understand their perspective. Their insistence on me finding a job quickly is likely driven by worry and care, even if their approach feels harsh. I guess I don’t understand why they are being so tough on me when my sister has done nothing but mooch off my parents and slack in school. Why can’t they turn their attention on her first? I really just wanted to take some time to relax and find a job that fits for me and pays well. Right now I’m just ready to accept whichever marketing job offers me a position far away from home so I won’t have to come back. This all has been extremely stressful. Now my mom and dad won’t talk to me. I’m not sure if my actions are reasonable or not. Please help a girl out. AITA?

One thing’s for sure: family dynamics can turn job hunting into a high-stakes emotional rollercoaster.

When the “new grad blues” meets a family intervention, sometimes all you can do is grab your car keys and make a quick exit.

It’s either that or listen to your parents’ guilt trip. No thanks.

