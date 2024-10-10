Skechers Employee Complained About The Ridiculous Shirt She Had To Wear While Working At A Retail Store

I’ve had to wear some pretty embarrassing uniforms in my work career, so I’m not feeling TOO sorry for this person right now…but that’s just me…

Their name is Elliott and they took to TikTok to complain about what they were forced to wear when they previously worked at a Skechers store.

Elliott said, “Yesterday I worked my last shift at Sketchers” and showed viewers the t-shirt they were given when they first started working at the store.

It’s a simple black shirt which they called “regular.”

But Elliott said things changed a few months ago when the employees at the store got new shirts to wear.

The new shirts showed a foot going into a shoe and had “JUST SLIP-IN” printed on them.

Elliott said, “Skechers has these shoes called Slip-In. They have a built-in shoe horn at the back so you don’t have to bend over or anything to put on your shoe.”

They said, “I still can’t believe it” and they seemed genuinely offended by the saying.

@bisexualwarlord the one im wearing is super hairy cause im using it as a sleep shirt now and i have 4 cats lol, but PLEASSSEEE i still cant believe someone designed that shirt and thought it was a good idea ♬ original sound – elliott🫶🏼

At least she didn’t have to wear one of those sandwich board things and walk up and down a sidewalk…

