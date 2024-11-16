Cleaning Expert Showed People How To Get Rid Of Pet Stains On Their Carpets. – ‘Put in a spray bottle, shake it up, mix it all together.’

If you have furry friends running around your house, you’re gonna want to pay attention to this TikTok video!

It comes to us from a man who is known for sharing hacks on the social media platform, and in this video, he talked to viewers about how to get rid of animal stains on their carpets.

The man told viewers, “This is the fastest and simplest way to get dog urine smell out of your carpet. If you have a puppy or you have a dog, you know that they’re going to pee on the carpet sometimes, and it makes us infuriated, because now the carpet’s ruined, right?”

He continued, “Well, it’s not. It’s actually very simple to clean it up.”

The man suggested mixing one cup of white vinegar, one cup of water, and two teaspoons of baking soda.

He explained, “Put in a spray bottle, shake it up, mix it all together. Now, every time you use this, you’re going to want to shake it up again, but you’re going to take it and you’re going to spray it all over the stain, soak the stain in it. You’re going to let it sit there for about 10 minutes on the stain, and then you’re going to take paper towels and you’re going to blot it up.”

He continued, “Do not scrub it. Don’t rub in circles; blot. It’s like patting.”

