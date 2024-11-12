Home Depot Overships Tile Delivery And Then Ignores Multiple Return Attempts, So A Customer Scored A Massive Discount Because They Were So Lazy

When a store accidentally delivers more than you ordered, it’s natural to think they’ll want the extra back.

So, what would you do if a business refused to collect an over-delivered product despite your best efforts at being honest?

Would you just keep it?

Or would you make sure they get it back?

In the following story, one customer just wants to return what he didn’t pay for, but the store isn’t cooperative.

Here’s how it all went down.

Orange apron store – overshipped, now what? I tiled my entire home except for the bedrooms. I ordered a pallet and a half of the tile I liked. A few days later, I got a text from my lady: “They only brought a pallet; the balance will come tomorrow from a different distribution center.” Cool. The next day, I was at work and got another text: “They just delivered another pallet and a half. How much did you order?”

Not wanting to keep something he didn’t pay for, he called the business multiple times.

I laugh it off, assuming they will want the extra pallet back. I call the store CS desk and advised them of the over-delivery. Soon thereafter, the DC called me to advise that “someone will come get it in a few days.” In a few days… nothing, so I call the DC back. “Thank you sir, we are aware of the situation.” Another week goes by and still nothing. One more call to the DC. The same woman simply thanked me for the follow-up. Two more weeks go by and I still cannot fit my car in my driveway.

After receiving no response, he loaded it up and delivered it to them.

Now, I am not complying with anything, but it’s pretty malicious. I hand loaded the pallet in my little truck (very heavy!) and drove to the store. I told the young woman at the return desk of the situation. I had intended to simply give it back because I hadn’t paid for it. She stated that wasn’t possible. Her only path was to accept a return and refund the money. OK! I got my tile for 1/3 of the cost. I am guessing the DC didn’t want to do the return because that would red flag the dispatcher and get them in trouble. Easier to pay me to go away.

That seems like a pretty costly mistake on the store’s behalf.

