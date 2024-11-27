Are Gas Stations Locking Up The Buttons At Their Pumps? One Creator Documented The Weird New Security Feature. – ‘It is really sad.’

Unfortunately as retail theft grows, we are getting accustomed to seeing goods locked up – but buttons at the gas station, really!

Everyone’s seen expensive beauty items and booze locked up because those are high ticket items on the black market and thieves target them.

But buttons at the gas station – why on earth would anyone want those?

Well, according to TikToker Lacey Coan, from Alabama, her local gas station is locking the buttons away – the octane ones on a pump!

Lacy told her followers: “It is really sad when your local gas station has to put a rack thingy over the buttons.”

A rack thingy Lacey? Oh, bars. Yeah, got ya!

Anyhow, she continued: “Because people like to steal these things.”

Now, when she says it like that – that does sound kinda wild.

Maybe it’s a safety thing, Lacey?!

Anyhow answers on the back of a postcard please.

Why is a gas station locking all the buttons up?!

As long as they don’t lock the gas up, right?!

Lacey posted that there was a TikTok trend in 2021 where some folks were stealing the buttons.

Wild!

Watch the full clip here:

@lacey.de.fuck.it If you don’t believe me go Google it. it was happening really bad back in 2021 when there was a tiktok Trend going on I would not have posted a video on it if I did not Do the research first And I asked why because I was curious why they got put on there ♬ original sound – 👄Lacey J Coan👄

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

What a wild trend…

Another theory.

Wild!

There are lots of theories on this one.

It definitely looks odd, though.

