Her Siblings Treated Her Poorly And Stole Her Inheritance From Their Dad, But She Still Shows Kindness Letting Them Stay At Home During A Storm

Fighting among siblings is common, but when it involves stealing inheritances or cutting you off, that’s a different story.

This person shares how their mom was treated poorly by her siblings to the point where she lost everything her dad left her in his will.

Years later, during a huge storm, the mom still helps her siblings, but that might’ve been a bad decision.

Read the story below and weigh in.

AITA for telling my mom she shouldn’t have housed her family after a storm? My mom comes from a big family. She has 7 siblings, and was raised mostly by my grandfather. At some point, my grandfather became sick, and she became the sole carer for him. Despite her siblings all living in the same house.

Their mother’s siblings all think that she is their dad’s favorite.

Soon, she and my grandfather started their own business, and managed to thrive off of it. Which I think her siblings held some resentment against her, claiming it was “favoritism.” When my grandfather died, the will gave my mom the company and some land. While the other siblings got some small pieces of land.

They all condemned her.

The thing is, when all this happened, her siblings all ganged up on her. They started lynching her, and basically, ripped her off for her part of the will. She lost the house we all lived in taking care of my grandfather, along with land titled to her. But she managed to keep the company. So they lynched her, then cut her off.

She lost everything, but eventually got back on her feet.

Using resources that were rightfully hers, some of them started their own small companies that competed with ours. Mom basically lost everything. Fast forward to a few years later, my mom got back on her feet and we’re living relatively well off. Especially because we, in our family, have worked hard to support each other.

One of her siblings with their family came to them after a huge storm.

A storm recently passed by our area, and it devastated a lot of people. And one of the siblings with their family came to our house with a bunch of clothes and stuff. We recently renovated the house, so we have some spare rooms since my siblings all moved out, too.

So now, they’re in a heated argument.

But I got into a bit of a heated discussion with my mom. I told her she should’ve turned them away to go to one of the government’s evacuation sites. I told her they turned her away, took her rightful land, and, basically, spoke ill of her to everyone. I said where are the other siblings that helped them lynch her? They can go to them.

They made her realize how her sibling didn’t care about her then.

She needed them to help with grandad’s sickness, and they didn’t do anything. Then they got mad when she got the company and land. I didn’t think they deserved her grace and forgiveness. The two of us even went out during the storm to buy groceries because we didn’t have enough for everyone. It also seems like they don’t have plans to leave anytime soon despite the storm being gone and the areas have been cleared already. I feel like they’re leeching off my mom’s kindness when they didn’t show her any.

She still thinks that they should be cared for.

She said we should feel bad for them because of the storm. But they didn’t feel bad for her when they basically threw her out. My dad’s on my side. AITA for telling my mom she shouldn’t have housed her family after a storm?

It’s nice of the mom to help out, but I see OP’s point as well.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

The mom is either very kind or a pushover.

