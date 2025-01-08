After Dealing With Shady Business Owners For Years, This Security Guard Reported What He Knew To The Labor Board And Got Them With Huge Fines

There will always be some things you don’t like about your job, but having corrupt owners can be the worst.

Shady business owners don’t like it when you call regulators Used to work in private security. When I was first hired on, thought the company was fairly upstanding yadda yadda because the owner and I would talk a little about our respective military careers. “A guy who used to be in pararescue can’t be that bad, right?” First year was relatively normal security work, mostly fixed post (think Walmart door greeter but with a badge and handcuffs) and general “I’ll tackle you if you steal things, but otherwise I’m just a breathing security camera” stuff. About a year in, I finish all of my qualifications for armed work and get assigned to patrol.

The pay was inconsistent.

Patrol is basically private police: companies would hire us to make rounds and respond to things at their locations (mostly apartment complexes, and mostly noise complaints or occasionally towing off cars and such, but occasionally managing residents during a fire or breaking up disturbances). The company handled pay in a kinda wonky manner. Twice a month (on the 1st and 15th) we got paid for two weeks worth of work, and every now and again (it seemed like whenever they felt like it was getting too far behind) we’d get an extra paycheck slipped in with our normal one. I got my first paycheck five weeks after starting, and there was a point where we were receiving December checks in February.

These pay rates are terrible.

Pay rates were determined by the type of work: entry level stuff made $7/hour, more advanced made $8, and armed paid $10. Raises were available on top of that (for the record, I worked there for 3 years and never got a raise, and the two people I know who got raises each got 25¢ an hour after 4 years, also all of this was during a $5.15 minimum wage). Patrol required armed officers but paid as advanced, but was also a guaranteed 42 hours a week on a set schedule (three 12 hour days, a 6 hour day, and three days off) so most of us didn’t really complain.

The owner sounds horrible.

Moving up into patrol taught me a lot about the company that I didn’t know. I figured the owner was a little sexist (ex-military types tend to be) but the depths of his sexism caught me a little off-guard. And then there’s the racism. I’m Latino but I look white (because I avoid sun like the plague and got my bone structure from my [white] mother’s side), though my surname is a dead giveaway: there’s a state in Mexico to which I’m apparently related (must be a distant relative on Abuelita’s side). I was apparently good enough to be on patrol, but not promotable (even though I worked really hard, even though supervisors routinely recommended me for promotion) for some reason. Or the fact that we had one black guy on staff, and he was fired for something that other people got away with.

It’s hard to believe he really said that!

The female officer who was assigned the easiest shift because “it’s all she can handle” and “this way, it’s obvious I’m trying to work with the women.” Those are as close to verbatim quotes as I can recall. Or the time he held a contest between patrols for excellence and canceled it after 2 months. Two months in which it happened that the female officer won once and took second once, and the Mexican dude won once and took second once. Between those two months, I made an extra $30 in gas cards. WOOO!

They can get away with anything.

For frame of reference, here are a couple of things white dudes did that they didn’t get fired for: Hitting 120mph in a company car in a 40mph zone (after over a year of doing 20+ over)

Carrying a gun without the proper permit

Blatant sexual harassment

Admitting to skipping stops on a route and just sending the business a false statement

Writing racist slogans on the front of company-provided TASER cartridges (Homie Down is the one I remember)

Tasing people without proper justification

Sleeping on the job

Working drunk

The owner sounds greedy.

I also learned about how they screwed over clients: This company pays for 12 hours of continuous patrol between their three properties, but the owners want more money so that route also covers 5 apartment complexes and handles cash drops for a couple of stores. Another business pays us $1M a year for 5.5 hours per weeknight and 7.5 hours per weekend night (approximately $450 per hour) and that route jumps off property like clockwork every night to take care of 3-5 other properties at specified times, leaving that client without their only security at key times. This group of apartment complexes pays for 1 hour on property per night, might get half of that if the night is slow because of the workload.

Why would anyone work here?

And then he decided to screw over his staff (more). Patrol was offered a salary (that was 10% less than the minimum legal salary), with the strong implication that if we wanted any hours at all we’d take it. Once we were all salaried (or gone), things shifted over to 48 hour weeks. I did the math at one point and realized that if I watched a movie at the theater and ate twice at fast food on every day off, it was still cheaper for me to not work than to work (because of gas and food while working, considering I walked about 12-15 miles every night as part of the patrols, which requires a fairly brisk pace, which requires calories galore). But if you were scheduled off and they called you in, you either accepted the extra hours or you got chewed out, and if you made a habit of saying no you’d get written up for anything they could think of.

Employees should not be responsible for the deductible.

Then one of my colleagues got into an accident at work. He was hospitalized for like 9 days, ended up making a full recovery.

But he was in the company car, so according to the company he was responsible for paying the $2500 insurance deductible. I’d had it at that point. I borrowed some money from my mother to talk to a labor attorney. Best $200 I ever spent.

It’s time to start getting revenge.

Attorney gave me three pieces of advice: If there’s a problem with the way we’re being paid, talk to the labor board. My colleague was not on the hook for the car. That’s why the company had insurance. It wasn’t our fault that he was too cheap to spring for a lower deductible. Document everything, but keep my name out of anything. I passed word to the injured colleague about the insurance thing, and he lawyered up pretty much immediately (his family had enough money that he didn’t have to work). I also made a not-so-anonymous phone call to the state labor board (asking that they not reveal it was me).

This is going to cost the owners a lot.

3 weeks later, I’m in the office handling post-shift paperwork when the rep comes in. I got out as fast as I possibly could. I didn’t want to be there for that whole thing. Fast forward about 6 months, and the labor board has finished their investigation.

Turns out that the salary was in fact too low to be legally allowable, but also that our positions were not legally eligible for salary anyway. So all of those 48/60/72+ hour weeks were full of overtime. Unpaid overtime. Unpaid overtime on which we were owed interest.

Also, requiring patrol to be armed but not paying them armed rates wasn’t legal (based on the employment contract, any work for which we required that license required we be paid the rate associated with that license). Also, the “twice a month you’re paid for 2 weeks of work” thing isn’t legal either. So we got several oversized paychecks covering back pay, plus others covering interest (which had to be noted in the check stub as interest on back pay).

Good thing they aren’t the owners anymore.

The labor board rep couldn’t do anything about the ways they were screwing over their customers, but she did have someone she could call. Someone she should call. Someone she did call. A couple weeks later, that investigation started.

I don’t know all the details (I left during that time to start some higher education) but a few months later they sold the company to someone else. I heard through the grapevine that part of the reason was that they lost several contracts and all that back pay pretty much wiped out their savings (I got something like $8K in back pay, and there were another dozen patrol officers in that time frame, so I figure around $100K total went out just to patrol, and apparently there were some discrepancies in how they managed fixed post staff as well) and they had to move to a smaller house.

There were more rumors.

The rumors also said that after the sale, the new owners renegotiated all the contracts (including getting a few that the previous owners had lost to being shady) and somehow they’re still profitable (even after giving raises and whatnot). It’s almost like the previous owners had just been trying to milk everyone for as much as they could get. Oh, and an aside: I got to know the manager of that business that paid us $1M/year pretty well afterwards. She neither confirmed nor denied that $1M figure.

There’s more…

So take it with a grain of salt, but if it’s true (she manages the most affluent shopping center in town, which includes a restaurant where prices aren’t on the menu because “if you have to ask, you can’t afford it”) that one contract would cover all the expenses of all of patrol. The owners always seemed really intent on keeping her happy (and made sure that we knew not to tell her we left the area for any reason except end of shift). And they always had money to spend on things like a large house in one of the more affluent areas, and the private school for their daughter, and buying a new gun or two (higher priced stuff, where the name stamp adds $1500 to the price) every couple of weeks…

The owners of this company were awful. I’m glad they had to sell.

