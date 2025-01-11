A Friend’s Girlfriend Makes A Cruel Comment About Her Looks, So She Claps Back With One Of Her Own
by Diana Whelan
When a jock and his queen bee girlfriend join a friend group, drama is inevitable.
Add a car ride, some casual banter, and one deeply unnecessary insult, and you’ve got a recipe for chaos with a side of passive-aggressive social media posts.
Read on for the story.
AITA for telling my friends girlfriend not everyone wants to sleep with her?
This is a very stupid situation I’m in with my friends.
I (20 F) have a friend group of mostly guys, we talk about cars and playing video games.
One of my friends, Chad (fake name) has recently started dating his new girlfriend.
They are the typical jock and cheerleader couple but as adults.
He has a big ego and bigger muscles, and she dyed her hair blonde just to have a reason to be dumb (not joking she told me that is why she went blonde).
This whole argument happened 2 days ago.
Sounds like Chad found his perfect match in both stereotypes and drama.
I was driving, Chad and his girlfriend is in the back seat and another friend, John was in the front next to me.
Me and John were talking, we debate a lot but are still very close.
We went from talking about politics to talking about how each gender sees each other.
When I made a joke that everyone has this mindset that guys and girls can’t be friends cause they’re just gonna hook up.
John laughed and Chad’s girlfriend bumped into the conversation and said, “good thing you look like… you.”
I asked what she meant about that, Chad and John both know I went through a lot of stuff growing up and used food has therapy
(I’m better now, i went from 250 to 200 last 3 month).
Wow, nothing like a casual drive turned awkward roast session.
Chad’s girlfriend example “well no guy wants a girl who looks like that tire guy from the commercials, so many rolls, ew” yes and 23 year old said “ew.”
I said something I shouldn’t had but I said “you shouldn’t be saying ew when you make my car smell like the fish market.”
Car went quiet for a good 5 minutes.
When I finally dropped everyone off at their apartments I went home.
Now here’s the big drama.
Well, that escalated.
I woke up the next morning to a post about me, comparing me to famous fat people. Ex: fat Albert, Peter Griffin, Homer Simpson, etc… and ofc the accounts posting it were following Chad and his girlfriend.
I’m 100% sure it’s her cause other then the friends I have for video games and cars there’s only on other group and they very anti- phones.
So generally am I a jerk for telling my friends gf no one wants her sexually?
This one’s got it all—unfiltered insults, a roast that went too far, and a social media smear campaign.
Time to grab popcorn and dive into the comments for the real showdown.
Most people agreed that she is NTA here.
This person says it’s incredibly rude to insult the driver.
This person says she was actually too NICE here.
Nothing says friendship like dragging each other on and offline, right?
These are supposed to be grown ups.
