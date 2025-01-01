He Wanted To Bring Some Friends With Him To His Sister’s Wedding, But When He Invited Them Without Asking Her First, She Told Him Absolutely Not

Who decides who is invited to a wedding?

The bride and groom, right?

In today’s story, a bride shares that her brother wanted to invite his friend and his friend’s family to her wedding.

The problem is that he didn’t actually ask if they could come to the wedding.

He just assumed and told them they were invited.

This led to a lot of wedding drama!

Let’s dive into all the details…

AITA for not inviting my half siblings to my wedding? So for a little backstory: I (24F) am the youngest of three. My half siblings, both male are 13 and 15 years older than me. My mom also lives with my older brother since my dad passed away. One is married with 2 kids, and one is single.

The upcoming wedding is bringing out mom drama.

We planned our wedding earlier this year, and because of the small time limit of 2 months, we had a venue for 60 people. My half siblings, my SIL and kids were invited along with my mom. Here is where the problem comes in. My mom and I don’t have the best relationship. She had a problem when I came out as bisexual, and our relationship has always been strained, even more so after the death of my dad, but that’s a story for another time.

She’s still waiting for RSVPs.

So about a month after our Save The Dates went out, my mother sent me a message saying the oldest half brother wants to invite his friend, the friend’s girlfriend, and his son to our wedding. They didn’t know anyone who will be there, but he didn’t contact me himself. I told her that me and my then fiance will consider it if he contacts me himself. 2 weeks before the wedding, I asked again if they wanted to rsvp. My mom did, but my siblings never did, even after I asked them a few times. No Response.

All her brother had to do was ask her if the friends could come to the wedding.

My brother went behind my back and asked his friend and his girlfriend if they will be able to take off from work that Sunday since they are invited to a wedding. The friend went as far as to ask his ex-wife for custody of their child that weekend, all of this without my knowing. After I found out, I sent a message to him telling him that his friend is not invited, neither is his girlfriend or his kid. I would have appreciated it if they have talked to me first since there was a possibility of people not coming to our wedding, but since he went behind my back, I don’t want his friends at our wedding.

Her brother was pretty mean.

He sent me a very nasty message how no one in the household will attend our wedding since I’m a stuck up witch and don’t even want to help look after my own mom with a bunch of other nasty words in between that I can’t say. (He has 3 business, while I don’t have a job) After a huge fight between me and my mother, I decided it would be best if they weren’t there. The siblings, one’s wife, and their kids all blocked me on whatsapp.

Her mom is still mad at her.

Our wedding was fun, and a magical experience I will never forget, but now my mom is holding it against me for not saying sorry about my message about not inviting the friend, and to keep the peace within the family. I can’t have a normal conversation with her without it involving my half siblings and our wedding somehow. Should I have said sorry about the message, and invited them before the fight escalated to the point where I cut of contact, or AITA for saying I don’t regret the message I sent him? I believe I am the jerk since everyone from my mom’s family has been sending me messages telling me that I am a jerk for not inviting them. I am the youngest sibling that will have a wedding and I denied my half siblings their rights

It’s too bad there was so much drama surrounding her wedding.

Her brother tried to invite friends to her wedding without asking her first, which is not cool.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This bride is the one who should be upset!

Right!?

The wedding was probably better without them there.

This is a good point. It’s not like the brother wouldn’t know anyone there!

Yes, I don’t know anyone who would think this is okay.

Someone who would do this has obviously never been married.

What a wild request.

