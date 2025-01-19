His Girlfriend Wore A Male Costume For An Anime Convention, And Is Hurt He Felt Embarrassed By It

When it comes to relationships, your partner should be supportive and sensitive about your needs and preferences.

This man shares how he and his girlfriend attended an anime convention, where his girlfriend did cosplay.

He was expecting her to wear a sexy costume.

But instead, she wore a masculine costume that exposed her chest and surgery scars.

He told her he was a little embarrassed with how she looked at the event.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for being embarrassed of my girlfriend’s cosplay? My (25M) GF (24F) had a double mastectomy 5 years ago. She had breast cancer, and, thankfully, made a full recovery. Unlike a lot of women, she didn’t have any reconstructive surgery. This was before I met her.

This man invited her girlfriend to go to an anime convention with him.

I’m a big anime nerd. And last weekend, I invited her to a small anime-con with me. She’s seen a few episodes of my favorite shows, but she’s not into anime. She does like cosplay, though. And she works seasonally as an SFX artist at a haunted house near us.

She said she’d wear an anime costume.

So when I asked her to go to the con with me, she asked if she could cosplay, and I said sure. She got very excited, and said I was going to love her costume. So I’ll admit I thought she was going to do something hot for me. Well, not exactly.

She wore a coat without a shirt inside, exposing her chest and her scars.

The day of the convention comes, and she showed up at my house cosplaying Dabi from MHA. Specifically, a look he has later in the manga. It’s a long white coat over white pants, no shirt. Her entire chest was exposed and she’d obviously spent hours applying burn makeup. She has short hair that she dyes constantly. This time, she bleached it white and dyed a few red streaks.

He didn’t like her look.

I wasn’t expecting her to show up without a shirt. Her burn scar makeup only covered half her chest. So you could clearly see her mastectomy scar. It wasn’t a very attractive costume, especially since she’d gone all out with the scars. And made them look raised and kind of realistic.

He told her that he was a little embarrassed.

We went to the con. While a lot of people came up to take photos with her, I noticed several others looking at her chest. That evening, she said I’d been quiet all day. And I honestly told her I was a little embarrassed that she was flaunting her mastectomy scar like that. She got mad, and said she was making the best of her situation and I was being insensitive. And she’s been distant ever since. I’m starting to feel guilty. AITA?

The last thing she needs is an unsupportive boyfriend who feels embarrassed by her.

I hope she dumped him.

