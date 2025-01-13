Man Had To Deal With A Toxic Boss From The Sales Team, So When He Finally Had Enough He Gave Him Some Weird But Believable Excuses

What’s worse than a toxic and demanding boss?

A toxic and demanding boss who doesn’t know anything!

This man had to deal with a sales boss who would make him stop what he was doing and give him other things to work on.

He finally had enough, and, as payback, he found a way to make the boss look even more clueless than he already did.

Read the full story below to find out what he did.

The guy in the suit who doesn’t know anything. A few years ago, I had the misfortune to work for a truly dysfunctional boss at a micro-niche company. It provided training for a certain group of professionals that had to do continuous training. I was the senior technical lead for a certain application, so I worked with every department in the company.

Meet the person who owned the company…

Anyway, this company was owned by a guy that happened to be in the right place at the right time with the right product. He was successful in spite of himself. Since he thought that he was a genius (and he wasn’t), he packed the company with a whole crew of equally mindless idiots. Think minions on steroids.

And then, there was the sales team!

But the crown jewel was the sales team. These were the quintessential narcissist, who would take a two-hour lunch. With all the sales buddy and boss, they would have 3 martinis and a couple lines of a certain illegal substance.

And, of course, his demanding and toxic boss whom he had to deal with.

The one star of the bunch was the bane of my existence while I was there. He would call and demand that I stop what I was doing and fix all of his problems while he was on the phone. Half of the time, he would call me later and cuss me out for doing the opposite of what he demanded. I didn’t, but he couldn’t remember since he was drunk.

This man tried to complain about his boss but to no avail.

I finally resorted to tell him to send me an an email that explicitly stated what he wanted done. That way, I could prioritize his tasks (and have proof of exactly what he asked for). However, 5 minutes after he sent the email, he would call me and demand that I stop what I was doing and fix his problems. Since we were in a sales-oriented company, complaining to the boss didn’t do any good. All I got was, “Just make him happy, so he doesn’t complain to the owner.”

As a comeback, he gave him technical responses based on Star Trek.

Thanks, boss. Now, comes the revenge. I finally had enough. I was looking for a job anyway, and I was underpaid, so I wasn’t worried about any blow back. Whenever something broke and he demanded an immediate explanation, I started using Star Trek Techno-Babble: “Yeah, that report broke because the Heisenburg compensater blew back through the sub-space conduit.” Or “Sorry, that user couldn’t access the system because the dylithium warp router needed to be hooked up to the Jeffries tube.” He bought it all!

And the funny part is his boss had to relay the same response to the clients.

And then comes the best part! I found out the best part after I left the company. He repeated everything I told him to his clients. Word for word!

People would laugh at him and call him the guy who doesn’t know anything.

They just thanked him for the information, and he went on his way. And then they laughed after he hung up the phone. It didn’t change anything. Because even before this, their nickname for him was “The guy in the suit who doesn’t know anything.”

LOL! That was funny. That guy certainly didn’t seem to know anything!

When they start believing random excuses from fictional character, that’s when you know they’re really clueless.

