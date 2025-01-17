An Inconsiderate Parking Job Made Getting Into Their Car Impossible, So They Returned The Favor By Sabotaging His Mirrors

Some drivers park like they own the whole lot, leaving others squeezed out of their own spaces.

When one motorist overstepped with a horrible parking job, they unwittingly caught the ire of one driver willing to take their revenge one step further.

Park too close? No side mirror for you Earlier today, my husband and I went to our local service branch (DMV equivalent) to sort out some car and license things.

When we got back, some jerk had parked over the line into our space and SUPER close to our car.

They were so close that I couldn’t get into the passenger side until my husband left the space.

In a moment of “mildly inconvenience me? **** you then,” I closed their passenger-side mirror.

I figured that whoever the driver was wouldn’t notice until they were on the road. Since they didn’t have electric mirrors, they’d have to pull over to open it. Otherwise, they wouldn’t be able to change lanes. Sucked in!

What did Reddit think?

This driver was given no choice but to go lethal.

With the really high-tech cars, you can really give errant parkers a piece of your mind.

Or you can leave a lasting message they won’t get rid of so easily.

They may have parked without a second thought, but they’re in for a world of hurt when they get on the road.

This parker drove away with one folded mirror and one bruised ego!

