Woman Almost Fell For A Sophisticated Scam That Would’ve Cost Her $1,200

Scammers, scammers, everywhere!

There’s no doubt about that!

And here’s another one that folks should know about…

A woman posted a video on TikTok and explained how she almost fell prey to a sophisticated scam that would’ve cost her $1,200.

The woman said, “This will probably be my only TikTok ever. But I want to share this story because I don’t want anyone else to go through this.”

She said she got a call from someone who claimed to be from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and explained, “They told me I’d failed to show up for jury duty yesterday and that there were three misdemeanor charges on my record. They said I had to head to the sheriff’s office immediately but stay on the phone the entire time because of a gag order.”

The TikTokker said she felt like the whole thing was a scam but the person on the phone told her she would violate a gag order if she hung up on the call.

She continued, “They said it was the same system used for sex offenders because they want their payments to stay anonymous. I was supposed to go to a CVS, use a machine, and pay $1,200. They told me I’d get a receipt, take it to the sheriff’s office, and get my refund.”

She went to the machine and noticed that one of the payment options was for Bitcoin. It was then that she realized she was definitely being scammed, so she drove to a police station and kept the person on the line.

The woman told viewers, “I held the phone behind me as I told the receptionist, ‘I’m on the phone with someone claiming to be from the sheriff’s office. Can you check if there are any warrants for me?’”

The person on the line hung up abruptly.

She said, “I was crying when I told the police officer, but he said, ‘Ma’am, take some deep breaths. If there’s a warrant, we’ll show up at your door. We’re not going to call you and demand payment.’”

She continued, “I pushed back so many times, and they still had answers for everything. Their scripts are so well-written. They called me from numbers that looked like the sheriff’s office, and they even told me to Google the number to verify it.”

The woman added, “Trust your instincts. If it feels wrong, it probably is. And if someone’s asking for payment in Bitcoin, just run.”

Here’s the video.

@loveyouxoxoxoxoxo Probably my first and last TikTok, but I have to share this story, this was honestly so well done and I know many many people would fall victim to this. I hope you’ll take the time to watch. ♬ original sound – xoxoiloveyou

Once again, friends…beware of scammers!

But also, show up for jury duty.

