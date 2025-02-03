Church Didn’t Like That The Neighboring Homeowners Used Their Swimming Pool On Sunday Mornings, So The Homeowners Installed A Huge Fence With Artwork The Church Hated

When a church is in a neighborhood surrounded by people’s homes, you’d think they’d respect their neighbor’s property.

In this story, instead of leaving their neighbors alone, a church only creates problems….for themselves!

When they complain, the homeowners find a way to get back at the church.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Uptight Church Members This occurred about 15 years ago at our previous home in another state. The backyard butted-up to the parking lot and entrance to the local Church of the Nazarene. We had an in-ground pool installed in the backyard and the uptight and mostly Boomer-aged congregants didn’t like that me, my wife, kids that still lived at home. They also didn’t enjoy our young grandkids would be swimming on Sunday mornings or during the midweek evening service.

They intentionally tried to annoy the church even more.

It devolved into a property line dispute and I said, “Fine, you want to mess around and possibly try to have me pay for a boundary survey and legal fees? Here’s my answer.” We put up a “temporary” 10’ high privacy fence far enough away from the disputed property line and had a very talented friend of ours paint risqué Renaissance-style nudes without the fig leaves on the side of the fence facing their church. They went absolutely bat crazy. They threatened with a civil lawsuit, but never followed through.

It got even worse for the church.

When they finally had a survey done it was determined that about 500 square feet of their parking lot was actually on our property. They had similarly encroached upon the property line of two neighbors as well. I then notified them that they would need to start paying rent for that portion of their parking lot, $500/month. They paid for 3-4 months before reconfiguring their parking lot to actually conform to the property lines of my neighbors and us.

Some things don’t change.

We bought our present home about a year or so later when a better job was offered out-of-state. As far as I know, the fence and artwork are still there today.

That church definitely messed with the wrong homeowners!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This reader would like to see the art.

Another person thinks it was karma.

Here’s another perspective on churches.

This reader found the story “heart warming.”

These church members should’ve minded their own business.

Things definitely went downhill when they didn’t.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.