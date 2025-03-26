A Family Faced Hardship During The Holidays Because Of A Mother’s Selfish Choices, So A Daughter Chose Justice Over Loyalty

When families fall on hard times, they often rely on each other for support. But in this story, one mother decides to let her own selfishness take hold instead.

After years of recklessness, her decision to sell the family’s much-needed food stamps was the final straw for her daughter. That’s when she decides to make a decision that could lead to life-altering consequences for her mom.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for reporting my mom for fraud on food stamps I (26F) have had my brother (15M) for 10 years now. I deal with his school, dentist, doctors, and therapists, while my mom doesn’t even talk to him.

Her mother is hardly contributing anything at all to the family dynamic.

My mom is a drug addict and narcissist with BPD. She claims him on her taxes and Food Stamps. She always promises to help me, but only gives me what she thinks is fair.

She’s used to her mother being selfish, but then her mom hit a new low.

With it being Christmas, she sold all the Food Stamps for her “presents,” leaving me, my brother, my husband, and my two daughters (7 & 5) without. I was relying on them this month to feed us. When I confronted her, she told me, in not-so-nice words, to get lost and called me greedy.

So in the heat of the moment, she made a big decision that she’s now having second thoughts about.

So, I called FSSA and reported her. They told me she could face jail time, and now I feel so guilty. I’m also scared she might come and take my brother, as I don’t have custody. I didn’t want to put him through that. AITA for reporting her?

She didn’t want to have to do this, but her mother left her no choice.

What did Reddit have to say about this sticky situation?

This commenter doesn’t think this concerned sibling is the AH. In fact, they think she should take things a step further.

This user agrees – her mother is a lost cause at this point.

The mother’s selfish actions have wider implications, even beyond their family.

In all likelihood, the mother knows what she’s doing is wrong and she can’t get away with it forever.

She knew the cost for reporting her mother could be high, but ignoring all the harm she was causing could have been even worse.

When survival is on the line, even love has its limits.

