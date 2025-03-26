A Group Avoided Confronting Their Roommate About Future Living Arrangements, So Another Friend Questioned Whether To Step In

Honesty is the best policy, but for some, avoiding conflict is far more tempting.

When one roommate is covertly left out of next year’s living plans by his so-called friends, one outsider wonders if it’s their place to step in and tell the truth.

Read on for the full predicament.

WIBTA if I told a college peer that my friends are not planning on living with him next year? So my (19F) friend (19M) has three roommates. He likes two of them, but the other one is a little bit odd. Nevertheless, I believe he should be treated civilly and as a human.

The group is already considering their living options for the next year.

My friend, his two roommates, and a couple of other people are planning on living together next year when they are out of the dorms.

But it’s soon clear not everyone is on the same page.

Their other roommate is under the impression that he will be living with them, and they have been dodging the question. They don’t want him to live with them; however, they are refusing to tell him that he won’t be living with them.

Housing is quite a big deal in their city, so being the odd one out could have serious consequences.

We live in a compact, highly populated college town. This area is experiencing a housing crisis and is very expensive. It is imperative that this man starts looking for housing for next year right now. This is the time that is encouraged by the school.

Now she’s considering if she should intervene.

They have been refusing to tell him for months at this point, and I am considering doing it for them. If I do this, they will blow up. WIBTA?

This is a real pickle.

What does Reddit have to say?

These “friends” need to learn a thing or two about honest communication – even if it’s a lesson that’s forced.

If this is how these individuals act in trying times, maybe they’re not the best people to hang around.

This commenter advises the outside friend to plan ahead for any unexpected conversations that may arise from their intervention.

Perhaps there’s a way to give a more subtle warning?

Everyone has their flaws, but no one deserves to be left in the cold by someone they considered friends.

Compassion is a necessary thing – even when it’s difficult.

