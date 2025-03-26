A Kid Showed Off With Terrible Guitar Playing, So The Manager Silenced The Amplifier With A Sneaky Move

Guitar shops attract all kinds of players — a few may be rising stars in wait, but others just make noise.

When one particularly loud (and bad) player tormented one shop with his racket, one manager decided it was time to pull the plug on his performance for good.

Read on for the full story.

Obnoxious young musician I managed a music store for a lot of years. We had a large guitar selection. As a result, we had a large customer base who would come in and try out the guitars. Most were really terrible musicians.

These terrible musicians usually weren’t very self aware of their abilities.

The worse the player, the louder the music! The noise was unbearable sometimes.

But one stood out worse than the rest.

On one particular day, we had a really awful musician banging away trying out amplifiers. The sound was horrendous. The kid thought he was great and was showing off. After a while, I couldn’t take it anymore.

With their ears bleeding, the store manager had enough.

He was playing for a long period of time. I couldn’t take it anymore. I thought of a solution. I went back and shut the breaker off for the amplifier section.

And what happened next was pretty memorable.

The kid’s reaction was priceless. He thought he had blown out and broken the amplifier. He got up and practically ran out of the music store. It wasn’t serious revenge, but it was so satisfying. I still chuckle about it today.

There’s nothing like sweet silence to end an ear-splitting performance.

This kid may have thought he was the next guitar hero, but it turns out, music just might not be his calling.

