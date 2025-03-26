A Student Desperately Needed A Bathroom Break But Was Denied, So She Made Her Point By Making A Bigger Mess Than Anyone Expected

Teachers expect students to follow the rules, but enforcing them too strictly can sometimes backfire.

When one student’s request to use the bathroom was denied, she proved that holding it in wasn’t an option — and left her teacher cleaning up the mess.

Read on for the full story.

Won’t let me go to the bathroom? Okay! At our district’s schools, you would be given a planner with a certain amount of bathroom passes per semester. Well, one day, my friend — I’ll call her Sara — had to pee really, really bad.

This wasn’t just a routine request for the bathroom.

It was a complete emergency, and class was only halfway over. Sara raises her hand and asks to go to the bathroom. But she’s out of bathroom passes, so the teacher tells her no.

Sara pleads, trying to articulate how urgent it really was.

Sara says, “Please? It’s an emergency, I really have to go. My friend said I could use one of theirs.” The teacher responds, “Absolutely not. You should have gone in between classes. You’ll have to wait.” Sara insists, “I really can’t wait. Please, can I go?”

The teacher refuses to budge.

The teacher stays firm. “No. End of discussion.” Sara tries her best to hold it. Five minutes pass, and she simply cannot anymore. She begs the teacher again to let her go. Once again, he refuses.

So she gives her teacher a warning, which he ignores.

At this point, Sara — fed up and desperate — says, “If you don’t let me go, I will pee right here at this desk. I can’t hold it. Please.” But, of course, the teacher doesn’t believe her and denies her again.

So then she does something no one expected.

Without breaking eye contact, Sara proceeds to stare him straight in the face and wets her pants without moving an inch. The teacher, shocked, finally tells her to go to the bathroom and change her clothes. Class ends early, and the teacher is left to clean it all up. He never denied a student the bathroom again.

Mad props, Sara. Mad props.

What did Reddit have to say?

Forget calculus — these students learned the art of forgery.

There are some people that just shouldn’t be teachers.

Using the bathroom when you need to go should be a right, not a luxury.

This commenter hopes this power hungry teacher learned a valuable lesson.

Sara wasn’t bluffing, but by the time the teacher finally realized it, the damage was done.

When nature calls, there’s no ignoring it.

