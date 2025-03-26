Annoying Employee Always Plays Tricks On His Coworkers, So When One Of Them Saw An Opportunity To Get Him Back, They Made A Hilarious Change To Put Him On Notice

Sometimes people like to play tricks on other people, but these same people don’t always find the joke funny when someone plays a trick on them.

This man was annoyed with his coworker because the coworker likes messing with other people’s things as a joke.

So he played a joke on the coworker.

Read the story below to see how the coworker reacted!

Annoying Trickster Get Tricked Years ago, I had a coworker who liked to play small practical jokes on everyone. They were usually harmless. Like messing with people’s desk items or chair positions. But often enough to be annoying, particularly in a high-stress work environment.

This man saw his coworker’s computer unlocked.

One day, they left their computer unlocked and walked away for a while (a big no-no for security purposes). So I took the opportunity to get my revenge. Their surname was “Pike,” so I updated their very detailed and curated email signature to “Poke.” And then locked the computer.

It took 2 months for the coworker to learn about his surname.

Around 2 months later, I hear yelling from their office demanding to know who messed with their computer and changed their name. I had a good laugh knowing they sent hundreds of emails with the wrong name. And they never noticed.

If you mess with other people, they might mess with you!

