Bridesmaid Was Given A Role She Didn’t Agree With In A Princess-Themed Bridal Party, So She Refused To Participate And Caused A Huge Fight

Bridesmaids are often asked to put their preferences aside for the sake of the bride’s vision.

This bride envisioned a Disney princess-themed bridal party, but when one bridesmaid saw her costume assignment as problematic, she decided she wasn’t going to play along with the fantasy — much to everyone else’s chagrin.

AITA For Saying No To Dressing As A Disney Princess For A Wedding? So I (24F) am friends with Holly (28F), who is getting married next summer. Holly has always been a Disney girlie, and I wasn’t surprised when she told me and the other bridesmaids she wanted us to dress as Disney princesses.

Holly has a very particular vision for the wedding.

Holly is going to wear a huge, glittery, glammed-up ballgown, and we’ll be in dresses that are more of a modern take on the princesses’ dresses. There will be text on the invite stating which bridesmaid is which princess and which groom is which prince.

She has a solid vision for the bridal party too.

There are five of us, and she wants us each in a different color. She has chosen Ariel (pink), Cinderella (blue), Belle (yellow), Rapunzel (purple), and Tiana (green). She picked who would be who for us and told me that she wants me as Tiana since I have black hair.

But the bridesmaid is very uncomfortable with this assignment.

The problem is, I’m white. The entire bridal party is white. You can see why I’m not feeling this choice.

She tries to share her concerns with the bride, but the bride isn’t interested in compromising.

I brought it up privately with Holly and tried to suggest alternatives for green, like Merida from Brave or Anna from Frozen. But she shot them down. Merida’s dress is “actually blue,” according to her, plus Merida has no prince. She also doesn’t like Frozen.

So the bridesmaid decided to take a harder stance.

I told Holly that I will not be Tiana for her wedding and that I’m stepping down unless she accepts one of the alternatives or provides another option. She called me a jerk and a terrible friend and said nobody is going to care. I told her that I care, and I’m not doing it.

Now the rest of the bridesmaid’s friends are turning on her too.

I’ve gotten some Facebook messages from some of her family and friends asking why I’m being so difficult and why I’m trying to ruin Holly’s wedding.

They say she should do what Holly asks and not make such a big deal out of this.

Even a couple of the bridesmaids have told me to just “suck it up” because I’m throwing Holly’s plan out of whack. I’m standing my ground on this, but the pushback kind of has me wondering if I’m making something out of nothing. AITA?

This bridesmaid may have had good intentions, but did she take things too far?

Redditors take to the comments for some discourse.

This bridesmaid may just be making a mountain out of a molehill.

It’s always good to be mindful, but this redditor agrees she’s taking it too far.

The bride and the bridesmaids should really try and compromise to find the best way forward.

Is something like this really worth risking a friendship over?

One minor discomfort turned into a dramatic standoff. The end result was unresolved tension that could have been totally avoided.

Perhaps she should have looked at the bride’s request with a little more nuance.

