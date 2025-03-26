Coin Jamming Issue Plagued An Apartment Complex, So One Tenant Set Up A Camera To Catch The Culprit. But Before Turning In The Evidence, They Returned The Penny To The Perpetrator To Send A Message.
Apartment living can sometimes bring out the strangest conflicts.
When one neighbor discovers a persistent coin jamming issue in their building, they find themselves taking a stand for apartment security, all while managing to play a little prank of their own.
Read on for the full story.
Finally found a culprit for some nonsense
A couple of neighbors have been jamming coins into the access doors of my apartment building.
They reported the issue to management, but decided to take it a step further.
I’ve been in regular contact with management about it and gotten approval for posting a security camera on my patio.
Finally, I got one of them on video actively compromising the front door’s latch.
Before reporting the crime, they had one last task to do.
I will be sharing the footage with property management come Monday, but I wanted to give the guy at least one of his pennies back.
They come up with an unusual method to return the coin.
Couldn’t find any tape, so I sliced a delivery sticker that didn’t rip up the packaging it was attached to instead.
The first one I found read “curbside pickup,” so I used that to stick his penny back onto his apartment door.
They plan to get justice on the perpetrator, but not before one last unexpected move.
I plan to sit down with management either over the weekend or on Monday to report.
They have been clear that they will address this issue if I can provide solid evidence, and I finally… FINALLY have some.
I’m just glad I was able to give the guy his penny back; he clearly needs it more than I do.
Now that’s how you take matters into your own hands.
What did Reddit have to say?
This commenter has a helpful tip that could prove useful later.
The police should probably be informed too.
They’ve already gotten this far — why not make sure their investigation is as thorough as possible?
The culprit may be in a world of hurt now, but at least they’ll have a few cents to their name.
This petty revenge was worth a pretty penny.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.