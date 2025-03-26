Customer Service Agent Informed Her That She Needed To Pay Extra For Her Rebooking Request, So She Made Sure They Understood The Real Issue At Hand

We’ve all experienced a ruined trip because of weather changes and flight disruptions.

This woman was supposed to travel from Munich to Hamburg, but she got stuck in Munich because of a heavy snowfall.

When she tried ironing out her flight back home, the agent she talked to informed her she needed to pay extra for rebooking.

It didn’t make sense, so she made sure the agent understood the real issue at hand.

Read the story below for all the details.

Flights disruptions compliance There has been a heavy snowfall in Southern Germany this weekend. And all flights have been canceled for days. It has been impossible to contact the customer service for some time. Many people have been stranded in Munich.

This woman couldn’t get out of Munich, so she decided to just spend the weekend there.

I am one of those people. I was supposed to go to Hamburg to visit someone for the weekend. Since there is no way in or out of Munich (trains are also stopped), I was just trying to enjoy the weekend here. While waiting for my flight back on Monday evening.

She called customer service to iron out her flight details.

However, my flight back was from Hamburg to Munich, then connecting to my city. This, of course, would mean they would expect me to board in Hamburg. Otherwise, my ticket wouldn’t be valid in Munich. I, thus, decide to try calling the customer service to ask to board in Munich only.

Finally, an agent answered, and she explained the issue to them.

At the 24th call of the day, I manage to get someone on the line. I only had 1 answer previously, telling me they cannot do anything on the phone and I have to go to the airport. Which was impossible to reach except with a 200€ Uber ride! So, I explain my issue.

The conversation started like this…

Me: “So… you see, I am happy to just cancel the Hamburg to Munich leg and keep the ticket from Munich to my city only!” Agent: “Ok, let’s check this. Can I put you briefly on hold?” I agree. I am put on hold for another 5 minutes, then the agent comes back on the line. Agent: “Ok, great. Since this is a change on your flight, you would need to pay for this.”

She was shocked that she needed to pay for the booking change.

Me, not sure if I heard correctly: “Sorry, did you just say I would need to pay for it?!” Agent: “Yes, we cannot make a change on flight departure airport without a fee.” Me, flabbergasted: “Oh, okay then. If that’s the case, I will keep my original flight instead!” “However, I haven’t reached my destination yet.” “So instead, can you get me on a rebooked flight to Hamburg today, so I can take the flight back from Hamburg tomorrow?”

The agent realized there were no flights to Hamburg.

Agent is silent on the line for a few seconds. Me: “There are no flights to Hamburg, right?” Agent: “…Right!” Me: “Ah! Exactly. So you see the issue.” Another brief silence from the agent.

After a few moments, she got her request without additional charge.

Then, I’m asked to be put on hold again. When they come back, a note has been added to my request that the ticket was issued without payment. And I am supposed to leave directly from Munich tomorrow!

Most of the time, clear and direct communication can get you the results you want.

In a perfect world, anyway.

