Employee Was Told To Turn On The Faucet While Using The Bathroom So The Nearby Secretary Wouldn’t Feel Disgusted, But She Didn’t Like Him Following That Rule Either And Complained To The Boss

In the workplace, following the rules is essential.

However, some entitled employees still complain about their coworkers even if they are doing what was told to them.

For instance, this man was instructed to turn the faucet on while using the restroom so that the nearby secretary would not feel disgusted.

He did. But she complained again!

Read the story below for all the details.

Turn the Water On When Using the Bathroom. My department shares a downstairs bathroom with another department and two secretaries. The bathroom is 15 feet from one of the secretary’s desk and the customer service desk. When I started working here, I was told the upstairs bathroom is “where you dump” and the downstairs bathroom is “where you take a leak.” I adhere to this important policy religiously.

Apparently, the secretary downstairs felt uncomfortable whenever this man would use the bathroom near her.

After four months, my boss pulled me aside about the downstairs bathroom. He asked if I was turning the water on when I’m taking a leak, and I told him no. The secretary closest to the bathroom, Amanda, had complained that she could hear me take a leak. And it made her uncomfortable. My boss asked me to turn the sink faucet on when I’m in there to appease Amanda.

So, he did what was asked, and turned on the faucet.

Today, I used the downstairs bathroom and turned the faucet on as requested. As I’m taking a leak, I felt gas pressure build up. I took the opportunity to push the loudest and longest fart possible. It echoed like crazy.

Amanda was enraged when he went out.

After I finished, I cleaned up and walked out to see Amanda fuming. Within three minutes, my boss got up to see her because she requested to talk to him. She complained about how she heard me fart, and it was unacceptable in the office setting.

But his boss told her that there was nothing to discuss.

My boss asked her, “Was the water running?” Amanda said, “Yeah, but,…” My boss cut her off and said, “We’re done here.” He came back with a giant grin, and gave me a high five.

