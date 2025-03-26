Her Ex-Husband Got Involved In A Crime And Was Sent To Jail, So She Plans To Send Him A Calendar Every Year To Remind Him Of The Time He Needs To Serve

Sometimes, the best way to get back to an ex that caused you trauma is to remind them they can’t do anything more to hurt you.

This woman shares how her ex-husband got involved in a crime and needed to serve 20 years in jail.

And she plans to send him a cat calendar every year.

Read the story below to find out the reasons.

Sending my ex a cat calendar A few years back, I found out my (then) husband did something criminally egregious. To make a long story short, testimonies and his own admission got him sent to prison for 20 years. Thank you, TDCJ.

His ex-husband will serve 20 years in prison.

In case y’all were wondering, that is exactly 7300 days in the clink. Lol, right? My family is still recovering from the trauma of the said event. It’s a day-to-day process. But overall we are doing well after moving from Texas *where the crimes occurred.*

This woman plans to send him cat calendars every year.

And we are, shall we say, thriving. So anyway, I wanted to send him calendars every year to remind him of how much time he needs to serve. Also, he’s severely, if not deathly, allergic to cats.

Let’s check out how other people reacted to this story.

This user shares some ideas.

Just keep on thriving, says this one.

Some people give out warnings.

Finally, a short but sensible comment.

If sending the calendars is a way to reclaim your life and exert a little power over him, then by all means, send away!

Be careful, though!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.