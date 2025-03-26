Her Friend Gave Her Expensive Designer Clothes She Could Never Afford To Buy Herself, But Her Husband Wants Her To Sell The Clothes So They Can Buy A New Couch

Some women dream of having designer clothes, but not everyone can afford them.

This woman shares that her rich friend gave her several expensive clothing items, and she really wants to keep them.

The problem is that her husband wants her to sell them, and she doesn’t know what to do.

Read the full story below.

AITA for refusing to sell the expensive clothes my friend gave me? My husband (30M) wants me to sell designer clothes that my well-off friend gave me. The clothes total in $3k, with two of the articles of clothing costing $1k and $1.5k. The price tags were left on the articles of clothing.

This woman admits she couldn’t afford to buy these on her own.

It’s an extremely fancy brand I’ve only ever see on TV (Armani). I could never afford these articles of clothing, and I was really excited to style it. I got special bags for them to stay in. I could never purchase these on my own.

Her husband wants her to sell them so they can buy a new couch.

My husband thinks I should sell them, and that they’d help us afford a new couch. The idea of a few pieces of fabric being worth a couch is insane to me. And I get why he wants to sell them, but I don’t want to.

She refused, and now her husband is upset.

He’s upset, saying I’m putting this fabric before our family’s comfort. I think I’d offend my friend if I returned them, and I also don’t want to. Am I the jerk for refusing to return expensive clothes?

How bad do they really need a new couch? Can they sit somewhere else?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

They’re her clothes. Her husband can’t make her sell them.

