Her Roommate Told Her She Could Choose The Rest Of The Side Dishes In Their BBQ Platter Order, But She Still Bothered Him With Questions About It

Some people are way too considerate and others find it annoying.

This woman shares how she and her male roommate were deciding what to get for dinner.

After choosing his preferred side dish, he told her she could pick the rest.

However, instead of deciding on her own, she asked him questions to ensure that he would eat the sides she chose.

This annoyed him, and the dinner plans got ruined. Read the full story below.

AITA for asking my roommate what kind of sides they want with their order after they said I can pick? My roommate (32M) and I (32F) usually coordinate dinner when neither of us have other plans, and if there’s nothing to eat at the house. Today is one of those days, so my roommate suggested BBQ for dinner, and that was cool with me.

Her roommate told her she could choose the rest of the side dishes.

I was fine with placing the order for pick-up since the BBQ place was closer to my office. He suggests we get the biggest platter since it has everything. The platter comes with 4 sides, so I ask him what he wants. He picks one side, and says I can choose the rest.

But, this woman wanted to make sure that he liked the sides she would choose.

I’m looking at what’s available while also considering what he likes. Because I know we’re going to share all these sides (plus I’m not a picky eater like him). There’s two sides that I want to try, but I don’t want to order it if I’m the only one that’s going to eat it. So I ask him a question about each side, and whether he wants to try it. He says yes to one and no to the other. Okay great, one more side to pick, then I can place the order.

He was annoyed and told her they’re not getting BBQ anymore.

Then he messages me and and asks if he should place the order instead. I’m like, “Okay, sure?” At this point, I’m confused. Then he goes on to say, “I told you to pick and you keep asking me. We’re not getting BBQ anymore.” “What the heck” is my initial reaction, and then I realized he told me to pick the rest of the sides. But just to be sure, I ask him if my questions annoyed him to which he said, “Yeah.”

Now, she’s wondering if she was a jerk for asking too many questions.

I wasn’t trying to be annoying at all. I’m a people-pleaser, so I’m automatically considerate of what he likes. But I see how my questions would’ve been annoying. Anyway, am I the jerk here or is it both of us? I do see the part I played but the flip of the switch just didn’t seem normal to me so I don’t know anymore. Maybe my roommate just finds me annoying and I should bounce.

Her roommate did seem to get upset quickly, but she really should’ve just picked whatever sides she wanted and placed the order.

Let’s read the reactions of other people about this story.

Next time, when people say it’s up to you, then just decide on your own.

