High School Kids Would Smash Their Garbage Cans With Their Car, So Dad Decided To Teach Them A Valuable Lesson The Hard Way

Sometimes, teenagers need to learn their lesson the hard way.

This boy narrates how some high school kids would hit their garbage cans with their car, scattering their trash everywhere!

After the third week of this happening, his dad has had enough and decided to take matters into his own hands.

Read the story below and find out how he taught the naughty kids a valuable lesson.

Garbage Day Garbage pickup was always pretty early on Thursday morning. My 4 younger brothers and I are ranging from high school to middle school. So we were never awake to take the cans out. Thus, we would always take them out Wednesday night after dinner.

They noticed that some high school kids would hit their garbage cans with their car.

I remember there were two weeks where my dad would wake us up, more pissed off than the Native Americans in The Revenant. Some high school kids would come around in the middle of the night and smash the garbage cans with their car. Trash was all over the front lawn, and we’d be up at 4 am cleaning up all the garbage. After the third week in a row, dad decided enough was enough, and he’d take matters into his own hands.

Their dad put cinder blocks inside the garbage can.

I obviously didn’t know at the time, but he told me what he had done after the fact. After my brothers and I took out the cans Wednesday night, he went back out. He took the last bag off the top, placed three cinder blocks in the can, then put the remaining trash on top.

They heard a loud crashing sound in the middle of the night.

Sure enough, my whole family wakes up around 2 am to a loud crashing sound. We all ran downstairs to see what it was. We found dad, clad in his finest bath robe, in the front room with the chair facing the street. He told us all not to worry about it, and everything was alright.

The high school kids smashed their garbage can, and their car got wrecked.

It turns out the kids were teenagers from a neighboring high school. They thought it would be hilarious to trash our lawn. Simply because we had one of those “XX High School Football” signs in our front yard. From what I saw, the hood of the car was busted up. Their windshield was shattered and the drivers side mirror was completely broken off.

Fortunately, nothing bad happened to their dad.

The cops obviously came. And my dad, happier than Tony Soprano in an Italian deli, talked to them for maybe 5 minutes. Still in his bathrobe and slippers. He never told me what they talked about. But I can safely assume it was all good, because nothing ever happened to him.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Never mess with dads! They have the best revenge ideas.

