His Daughter Wanted To Quit Taking Piano Lessons After Just One Recital, But He Told Her She Needs To Finish At Least One Year Of Lessons

Teenagers can be fickle-minded.

This dad shares a story of his daughter who wanted to take piano lessons.

He and his wife agreed to it, but implemented a rule that she couldn’t quit until the year or season was over.

Now she wants to quit, and he’s not sure if he should let her or not.

Read the story below for all the details and then weigh in.

AITA for not allowing my daughter to quit piano? Over the summer, my daughter Annie (14) asked for piano lessons. My wife and I were surprised since Annie had never shown any interest in music, but Annie assured us that she was serious. Since she’s a straight A student, we didn’t doubt her.

They have a rule concerning their children’s extracurricular activities.

It’s also important to note that my wife and I have a rule. Our kids can participate in any (reasonable) extracurricular activity, but they have to stick with it for a year/season before they can quit. No questions asked if they do quit after the year/season, though.

Annie started her piano lessons.

Annie started lessons right as the school year started. She practices for at least an hour every day. And her teacher has spoken positively to us about her dedication and rapid progress.

She told them that she wanted to quit.

Earlier this month, my wife and I went to the end-of-semester recital that Annie’s teacher requires his students to perform in. We thought that she played beautifully. But during the car ride home, Annie told us that she wanted to quit piano. I asked why, and she said that she was embarrassed because: a. She played the same piece as a 6-year-old b. Emily played a well-known Chopin piece.

So, this man reminded her of their “no quitting” rule.

Emily is Annie’s former best friend. Since both girls are very competitive and were always at the top of the class, they went from friends to frenemies. AFAIK, they still hang out in larger group settings, but not one-on-one. I reminded Annie of the “no quitting before a year” rule, and suggested switching piano teachers. That is if she wanted to avoid playing during the same recital as Emily.

He and his wife agree, but some family members don’t.

But Annie said that it didn’t matter if she switched teachers. Because Emily already knew how “bad” she was at piano. Thankfully, my wife is 100% on my side here. But several family members who are with us for Christmas have said that I should let Annie quit piano.

