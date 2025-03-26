His Friends Would Show Up At Their House Uninvited, So He Locked Them Outside And Call His Mom To Tell Them To Go Away

Friends showing up at your door uninvited is kinda cool if it happens once or twice.

But if they keep doing it despite telling them not to, that’s a different story!

This boy complains about his friends coming over to his house uninvited.

He even had to involve her mom just so they would go away.

Read the story below and weigh in.

AITA for locking my friends outside my house when I told them I didn’t want them to come I have a group of friends that keeps trying to come over to my house when I come back to my home country. Before, it was fine. They used to show up uninvited maybe a few times a month, and that was it.

Even if he tells them not to come, they still show up at his front door.

I even talked to them that they cannot keep doing this. Even so, when I told them no, they keep insisting. And end up showing up on my front door.

He even has to tell her mom!

I would have to tell my mom to tell them to go away. AITA?

What do you think?

Let’s check out the reactions of other people about this story.

Your house, your rules!

Uninvited guests can stay outside.

