His Girlfriend Found Out That This Man Earns More Than She Does, So She Felt Upset And Insisted He Covers A Larger Share Of The Bills

AITA for not telling my girlfriend I make more than her? 6 months ago, I (27M) lost my previous job at a software company. I had enough savings to support myself, while I look for a new job. I continued to split bills with my girlfriend of 4 years, Anna (26F). We’ve always split things 50-50 as we work in similar fields and earned roughly the same salary.

2 months ago, I got a job at Anna’s tech company, doing the same job she does on a different team. Anna has worked there for 5 years, and recently got a promotion. She was initially really excited and so was I. Working for the same company has been a really positive experience for our relationship. Except in one area: money.

I make just over 12k more than Anna. It’s become clear to me over the past 2 months. Every time we talk about budgeting and finances, she’s assuming we’re making the same amount. When I finally told her, she was very upset I hadn’t told her this before.

She feels it’s unfair that we continue to split bills 50-50 if I make so much more than her. She also is upset that we have the same job, and that I make more. I told her that’s not my fault and that we should keep splitting bills 50-50. Because my salary is barely 1k more than hers a month. She called me a jerk. She’s been sulking ever since. AITA?

