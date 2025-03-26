March 26, 2025 at 2:14 pm

His Girlfriend Found Out That This Man Earns More Than She Does, So She Felt Upset And Insisted He Covers A Larger Share Of The Bills

by Heide Lazaro

Source: Reddit/AITA/Canva

Would you be upset if you find out that your partner is getting paid more when you have the same job in the same company?

This man shares a story about how he lost his previous job and landed one in her girlfriend’s company.

They have the same job but in a different team.

While she thought they were earning the same amount, she later found out that he makes more.

Apparently, this was a big issue for her.

Read more and find out.

AITA for not telling my girlfriend I make more than her?

6 months ago, I (27M) lost my previous job at a software company.

I had enough savings to support myself, while I look for a new job.

I continued to split bills with my girlfriend of 4 years, Anna (26F).

We’ve always split things 50-50 as we work in similar fields and earned roughly the same salary.

This man got a job at the same company where his girlfriend works.

2 months ago, I got a job at Anna’s tech company, doing the same job she does on a different team.

Anna has worked there for 5 years, and recently got a promotion.

She was initially really excited and so was I.

Working for the same company has been a really positive experience for our relationship.

Except in one area: money.

Anna was upset when she found out he was making more money than her.

I make just over 12k more than Anna.

It’s become clear to me over the past 2 months.

Every time we talk about budgeting and finances, she’s assuming we’re making the same amount.

When I finally told her, she was very upset I hadn’t told her this before.

He insisted that they keep splitting the bills 50-50.

She feels it’s unfair that we continue to split bills 50-50 if I make so much more than her.

She also is upset that we have the same job, and that I make more.

I told her that’s not my fault and that we should keep splitting bills 50-50.

Because my salary is barely 1k more than hers a month.

She called me a jerk. She’s been sulking ever since. AITA?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this story.

Short but straightforward!

Source: Reddit/AITA

Another insightful comment.

Source: Reddit/AITA

Suck it up and pay more, says this one.

Source: Reddit/AITA

If you really want to be fair…

Source: Reddit/AITA

Finally, people are calling him out.

Source: Reddit/AITA

And they say the gender pay gap isn’t real.

This guy is a real peach, don’t you think?

Categories: STORIES
