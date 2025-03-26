His Mother-in-Law Berated His Wife And Made Her Cry, So Without Thinking Twice He Kicked Her Out Of Their House

How would you deal with a toxic and berating mother-in-law?

AITA for kicking my MIL out of my house I (27M) am not very fond of my in-law due to the way they treat my wife. My wife (16F) just had our son 3 weeks ago. And due to religious reasons my mother has had to come live with us for like 40 days.

My wife is a busy body. I’m a farmer, so due to her maternity leave, she’s been helping me around the farm. I always make sure she does the easy jobs as to not put a strain on her.

On Monday, my wife was helping me with something and MIL was outside with our son with us. My wife is a chemical engineer, so her job is pretty exhausting. Anyway, my wife made a joke as to how farm work is so much more fun compared to her job. And how she should quit and become a farmer full time.

I laughed, and said I’d support her no matter what. However, my MIL wasn’t pleased, and she called my wife to go inside with her. I didn’t think much of it.

A couple of minutes later, I went inside the house to find my wife crying and my MIL insulting her. Apparently, she didn’t find the joke funny and didn’t want her daughter to be a “stupid” farmer. She called her all kinds of harsh things.

I was livid and kicked my MIL out, and my wife has been really upset since Not about me kicking MIL out though. I’ve been getting calls and texts from her family, calling me ignorant and a jerk for kicking her out. AITA?

