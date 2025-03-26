His Older Brother Asked If He Could Move In With Him And His Family, But There Are Several Reasons Why He Doesn’t Think This Is A Good Idea

What would you do if an older brother or sister asked to move into your house?

This shouldn’t be a problem if you have a big house and good resources, right?

But this man shared that his wife just gave birth and they are living in a small apartment.

When his 50-year-old brother asked if he could stay with them, he wasn’t sure it was the best idea.

AITA for letting my Brother (50M) be homeless instead of letting him move in with me (30M) Long story short, my partner just gave birth to our child. It’s just me, her, and the baby in a small apartment. We don’t have any other family besides an estranged sister. Both my parents are deceased, so there’s really no one to give guidance or help to any of us.

His brother asked if he could move in with them.

My brother is getting evicted, and asking to move in with me. But I’m afraid his lifestyle, along with his decision making, will just make it an impossible thing to do. I’m also not doing much better than him. I’m also poor and need help myself, but at the very least, I’m keeping my bills paid.

This man feels bad, but also bitter about his brother.

Not to mention, my partner is not interested in this idea at all, because why would she? And also, this is our bonding time. It’s frustrating for me because I feel bad on one side. But at the same time, I also resent him because he’s way older than me. He had an actual relationship with our parents and benefited from them.

That’s a hard situation to be in. It’s almost like choosing the brother or choosing the bonding time with the wife and baby.

His wife and baby should be his priority.

