His Sister Is Spamming Him On Discord And Asking For Money, But He Refuses To Give Her Anything Because She Already Owes Him Hundreds Of Dollars

How would you deal with a sibling who keeps on asking for money from you?

This young man who recently got a job shares that her sister spams her online just to ask for money.

He doesn’t want to give in because she still owes him some.

But everyone tells him to just give her the money,

Read the full story below and weigh in.

WIBTA for not giving my sister money when she owns me over 600 dollars? I’m 17 years old. My sister is spam-messaging me over discord (it’s over 80 messages) because she needs money. She is telling me how much she loves me. And other stuff that would make me give her the money.

His sister still owes him money that’s why he doesn’t want to give her more.

But she owns me over 600 dollars. And I don’t want to do that anymore. I don’t know why, but it feels like I’m being used here.

Everyone tells him to just give her some money.

When I bring that up, everyone around me keeps saying I’m just drawing random dots. And that I should just give her the money. But ever since I got my job a few months back, everyone keeps asking me for money. And I don’t know why.

Her sister won’t stop spamming him.

As I am making this, my sister is freaking the hell out. She is spamming me and everything again. And it’s making me sacred and freak out, man.

Let’s check out the reactions of other people.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Stand up for yourself, says this one.

Here’s a valid suggestion from this one.

Short and straightforward.

Finally, this user suggests blocking her online.

Just say no.

It will only get worse if you keep lending her money.

