HOA Implements A Strict Rule On Lawn Ornaments And Decorations, So A Homeowner Came up With A Way To Get Around It And Annoy Them

Some HOAs have really ridiculous rules.

This woman shares a story about her friend living in a HOA-based community.

The HOA prohibits the use of flamingos as lawn ornaments, but she thought of a way her friend could put flamingos in her yard without the HOA telling her to remove them.

Read the story below to find out all the details.

Christmas Decorating and an HOA My friend lives in a communiy with a homeowner’s association. And they have a very strict rule on lawn ornaments and decorating. They have banned pink flamingos (this is important later).

This woman suggested a theme for her friend.

For Christmas, they require the house to have a theme. My friend was looking for a way to screw with them. And I found it for him in the Bahamas. The theme he chose was “Christmas in Paradise.”

The HOA approved it, so her friend started decorating.

He sold it to the association by saying it would be bright colors to off-set the dreary winter we were having. They enthusiastically approved it, they had no idea. He found some plastic palm trees, borrowed nine of a friend’s pink flamingos, and built a sled for Santa. The flamingos had reindeer antlers and the one in front had a red nose stuck on. The reigns for his flamingos were lights not bells.

The HOA couldn’t do anything about the flamingos.

He also had lights on the house and fake palms. And a sign that said “Christmas in Paradise.” The HOA couldn’t do anything because I had found a painting in the Bahamas that inspired the whole set up. I bought it for the friend with the flamingo collection, and it fit in with his theme.

That’s a clever way to get around the HOA’s rules.

Let’s find out what others on Reddit have to say about it.

This user presents some statistics.

While this person shares their personal thoughts.

This person loves the idea.

Finally, here’s one question from this user.

What’s wrong with pink flamingos as lawn ornaments?

