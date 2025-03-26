Husband Told His Wife She Didn’t Need To Go With Him To His Doctor’s Appointment, But His Wife Still Showed Up And Violated His Privacy

Some spouses have trouble establishing boundaries with their partners.

This wife, for instance, knew that his husband frequently had doctor’s appointments, and despite him telling her she didn’t need to come with him, she still showed up at one of his appointments.

Read the full story below and weigh in.

AITA for showing up to my husband’s Dr appointment? My husband has been dealing with some health issues the past few weeks. And he has been frequently visiting the doctor. I asked if I could go with him but he refused, saying it wouldn’t be neccesary.

This woman decided to go to her husband’s appointment with his doctor.

When I asked why he wouldn’t want me with him, he said he felt more comfortable having privacy with his doctor. I jokingly asked if his doctor was a women, and he glanced at me. I anticipated his next doctor’s appointment, and decided to go meet him there.

He was shocked to see her there.

He went, and 10 minutes later, I entered the office. I identified myself as his wife. He was shocked when he saw me. I greeted his doctor (a man, lol), and we talked. But my husband refused to even look my way and refused to speak, as well.

He reiterated that he wanted some privacy.

We left the office together. He went off on me in the car, saying I shouldn’t have “followed” him and came into the doctor’s office after he asked me for some privacy. I said it was alright as I’m his wife.

But she thinks it’s okay that she was there and that he was just overreacting.

I already know what his issues are, and just wanted to show support. He said I overstepped his one boundary, and refused to respect his wish. And that I made him more stressed than he already is in these hard times he’s going through. I thought he overreacted, but AITA?

Uh oh! It seems like she crossed a boundary that’s important to her husband.

Let’s read the reactions of other people on Reddit to this story.

This person shares their honest opinion.

While this one calls her “jealous” and irrational.”

“Invasive” and “controlling” from this person.

Another valid point from this person.

Finally, here’s some advice from this user.

It sounds like being jealous and controlling instead of supportive.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.