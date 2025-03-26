Husband Was Upset That Their Teenage Son Confided In His Wife And Not Him, So Now He’s Giving Them The Cold Shoulder

Some children are more comfortable opening up to their moms than their dads.

This man shares how he found out that his son was upset about something, but his son didn’t want to talk to him about it. Instead, he talked to his mom.

AITA for being upset because my son didn’t talk to me, but talked to my wife. I’m 40M, my wife is 39F, and our son in 15. Yesterday, when it was dinner time, I called him to come downstairs few times. He didn’t answer me, so I assumed that he didn’t hear me.

I went upstairs and knocked on his door. He said he’d come downstairs in a few minutes. After 15 minutes, he still didn’t come downstairs, so I walked in his room. I knocked first.

He was obviously crying. I asked him what was wrong, but he didn’t answer me so I didn’t push him more. I went downstairs and told my wife about it. She went upstairs to talk to him, and stayed there for half an hour.

She came back and brought him food upstairs. When I asked her what was wrong, she said that it wasn’t anything important and told me to drop it. I got kind of upset because I want to know what was wrong, and I’m his parent as well. I haven’t been fully ignoring them, but I’ve been acting kinda distant since yesterday. My wife got mad and said that I was acting extremely immature.

