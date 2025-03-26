Movie Theater Patron Was Using Her Phone During The Movie Previews, So Another Lady Yelled Loudly At Her To Turn Off The Phone

Is it okay to look at your phone in a movie theater before the movie starts?

This woman noticed that a lady in front of her wouldn’t stop scrolling on Facebook during the movie previews, completely ignored the video reminder to turn off your phone. She decided to give the woman another remind.

Would you have done the same? Read the full story below.

AITA for yelling at a lady on her phone before Wicked? Just left the movie, and I’m curious. The first video saying turn off your phone goes, and she’s scrolling on Facebook with her brightness up. The second video saying to get off your phone goes, and she’s still on it.

She yelled at the lady 3 rows in front of her to turn off her phone.

So I yell down (it’s stadium seating) like 3 rows for her to turn it off. She did the rest of the show, too! After the movie, a lady says I have an ugly voice, and I joke that I love compliments on my voice.

She wonders if that was the lady she shouted at.

And I loudly say to my friend if that’s the lady I yelled at after she wouldn’t listen to Jeff Goldblum to turn off her phone. And I say stay mad when she and her husband were shaking their heads in disgust. So AITAH?

I’d be mad too if someone was using their phone in a movie theater!

Let’s find out what others have to say on Reddit.

This user shares their honest opinion.

Indeed. LOL.

This person thinks calling the usher is a better solution.

This is probably true.

I guess for this person, using your phone during the previews is okay.

She clearly didn’t think the rules applied to her!

