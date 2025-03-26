Son Decides Not To Visit His Parents’ Home For Christmas Because Of Financial Concerns, But His Family Thinks It’s Because of Poor Planning

It’s often fun and exciting to be with your loved ones on Christmas; however, sometimes life circumstances make it impossible to go home for Christmas.

This man narrates how he is currently struggling financially and can’t travel to visit his parents and sibling for the holidays this year.

When he told them he wasn’t going home for Christmas, they made him wonder if he was making the right decision or not.

Read the full story below and weigh in.

AITA- Wont be home for Christmas My wife and I have 3 young children. One is under 1 year. We have lived on the opposite coast from my family for the duration of my marriage and children-having years. We have made the effort to fly ourselves and children home every Christmas. Except one where my wife had just had our second (during Covid).

They went home 5 times already this year.

We also usually come at least one other time a year. We have room to host family and friends in our home, and have always welcomed all guests. This year, we have been home 5 times for various reasons—funerals, Easter, weddings, etc. We were home within the last month.

This man admitted that money was tight.

I got sick with some kind of virus, and my kids got it from me when we returned home. We are just now starting to feel better. Additionally, money is tight this year (because of my job and wife taking maternity leave for our third). Tickets to fly home were more than both of us currently have in our bank accounts. We have not taken a vacation this year, only flown home for the 5 trips.

And so, they couldn’t visit their family for the holidays.

I told my family that we were not going to be able to make it home this year, and that we were sorry. I was already very sad about the situation and embarrassed that my finances couldn’t cover the trip, but I knew we had already been many times this year to visit. The response was hurtful.

His family can’t seem to understand their current situation.

I was told this was poor planning on my part, and that I should have skipped an earlier visit instead. That my mother puts a big effort in the holiday, and it wasn’t fair to change the plan this late in the year. My mother offered to loan me the money to fly. But I told her that I still have not even bought any gifts for my kids or wife, and that we already have accrued some credit card debt this year.

Now, he doesn’t know what to do.

My brother also doubled down and said this was an impulsive decision and that from an outsider’s perspective, we seem like we have enough money and that this was news to them. I am really angry and am struggling with what to do. AITA?

