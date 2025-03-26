Man Gets A Good Deal From Chinese Restaurants For Takeout Food, So His Roommate Asked If He Could Order For Her Too

It’s always a nice feeling to save a little on daily expenses, like food and groceries.

But if there is an opportunity to share this with other people, would you?

This man told his roommate how he gets good deals and discounts when ordering takeout Chinese food.

She asked him if he could get on with it by adding her order to his delivery.

But he refused, thinking he might “betray” the restaurant owners whom he had a deal with.

Read the story below and share your thoughts

AITA for refusing to add food to my delivery for my roommate to save her money. I (28M) live in Canada. My roommate (29F) and I usually get along well. I am originally from China, and have family and savings accounts there.

This man explained to his roommate how he could afford frequent takeout meals.

The other day, my roommate commented that I must spend a lot on takeout. As I order takeout like 4 to 5 times a week. I then explained to her that I don’t really spend much. As I only order from a small number of Chinese restaurants,

Apparently, he had an agreement with the restaurant owners.

These restaurants have an agreement with me, and don’t use standard delivery apps. I pay them in yuan, and arrange the delivery over Wechat. So there is no tip and tax, And they give me discounted prices.

She then asked him if he could order some for her, but he refused.

A week later, she didn’t have many groceries left. She asked me to add something for her and she will pay me back. I refused because she isn’t part of the agreement And I don’t want to betray the restaurant owners. And also, she wouldn’t be able to pay me back in yuan. She seems upset and isn’t being as cordial. AITA?

